Delhi has introduced a new SOP to simplify cinema hall and multiplex licensing. Separate NOCs from different departments will no longer be required. The e-District portal will handle applications, joint inspections and approvals through a single-window system, reducing delays and administrative work while ensuring safety.

Delhi’s process for opening cinema halls and multiplexes or renewing their licences is set to become much easier. The Delhi government has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will replace the old system of obtaining separate NOCs from different departments. The entire process will now be handled through a single-window, fully online system.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the reform aims to make the licensing process easier, more transparent and accountable for businesses. At the same time, all safety standards will continue to be strictly enforced.

Delhi Cinema Hall SOP: What Has Changed and How Will the Licence Be Issued?

Until now, cinema hall and multiplex operators had to obtain separate permissions from the fire department, police, municipal bodies and other concerned departments. Different applications, inspections and timelines often made the process lengthy and complicated.

Under the new system, the entire process will be completed through a single platform on the Delhi government’s e-District portal. The key changes include:

Online applications through the e-District portal

A coordinated single-window system involving all departments

One joint inspection instead of separate inspections

Decisions within a fixed timeline

An integrated approval or decision system

The change will eliminate the need for applicants to visit multiple government offices.

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Entire Process to Go Online Through e-District Portal

The Delhi government has clarified that the entire licensing process will be conducted digitally. From submitting the application to inspection and final approval, every stage can be tracked online.

This is expected to bring two major benefits. First, it will improve transparency in the process. Second, it will reduce unnecessary delays and coordination issues between departments.

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What Did Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Say?

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is continuously working to make it easier to do business in the city. She said the new system will make the licensing process simpler, more transparent and accountable. At the same time, all rules related to public safety will continue to be strictly enforced.

How Will Businesses and Investors Benefit?

The entertainment industry has long sought a simpler licensing process. Multiplex and cinema hall operators had pointed out that obtaining approvals from different departments consumed considerable time and resources.

The new system is expected to offer several benefits:

Faster licence processing

Reduced administrative burden

Easier process for starting a business

Greater scope for investment

More transparency through digital government services

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A Major Step Towards Ease of Doing Business in Delhi

The reform is not being viewed as limited to cinema halls. It is part of the Delhi government’s broader Ease of Doing Business initiative, aimed at digitising government services and making procedures faster and simpler for citizens and businesses.

The new SOP is therefore considered an important step towards balancing convenience with safety.