Manipuri guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh died in New Delhi after an alleged assault. His body was received in Imphal by grieving kin and musicians, who demanded justice and raised concerns over discrimination against people from the Northeast.

The mortal remains of renowned Manipuri guitarist and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh arrived at Imphal International Airport on Wednesday, where grieving family members, friends, fellow musicians and local residents gathered to receive his body and demand justice over his death following an alleged assault in New Delhi.

The 54-year-old musician died in New Delhi after an alleged brutal assault in the Sunlight Colony, Kilokari village area. His death has triggered grief across Manipur and among the Manipuri community in Delhi, with family members and fellow musicians also raising concerns about the safety, dignity and equality of people from the Northeast.

Demand for Justice and Safety

Speaking to reporters at Imphal International Airport, Singh’s brother Chongtham Vivek said the family wanted justice and a safer environment for people from the region. “It’s a very sad moment for us right now. The people of Manipur, and people from across the Northeast, have been suffering here in the capital of India, Delhi. This is a very painful and significant loss for all of us," he said.

He added, "We want justice- not only justice, but also an atmosphere in the capital of India where people coming from the Northeast are treated with dignity, respect, and equality. No one should have to face discrimination or feel unsafe simply because of where they come from.”

Singer Hamom Sadananda, who was present at the airport to receive Singh’s body, remembered him as a humble and down-to-earth person and called for strict action against those responsible. “I am here to receive the dead body of my brother. He was a lovely, humble, and down-to-earth person. It is heartbreaking to see what has happened to him. It is extremely unfortunate that people from the Northeast continue to face discrimination in our own country," he said.

He added, "Ye acha nhi ho rha hai…This is not right. We are citizens of India too, and we deserve to be treated with the same dignity, respect, and equality as every other citizen of this country. What has happened to my brother should never be repeated in India. I demand that the concerned authorities ensure justice and take the strictest possible action against those responsible, so that no one else has to suffer like this again.”

Dhiren Sadokpam, a Manipur-based journalist, described Singh’s death as a deeply painful loss and called for authorities to acknowledge and address concerns over discrimination against people from the Northeast. “Today is a very sad day. People in Manipur are mourning the death of Vikram Chongtham, who was a dear friend of ours. I have also been closely associated with him, having lived in Delhi for a very long time. It is an extremely painful day. But beyond the mourning, what we need to think about is the kind of atrocities, harassment, and discrimination that people from the Northeast face in Delhi," he said.

He added, "This incident is an indication that things are not going in the right direction. If this kind of racism continues, there is a fear that someday it could lead to a much bigger confrontation.”

Call for Accountability

Sadokpam further called on the authorities to recognise concerns over racism and ensure accountability. “The authorities must take appropriate and decisive action. The first priority should be to ensure that all those responsible are held accountable. The culprits have been arrested, but they must face exemplary punishment under the law, so that it sends a clear message that such acts of racism, violence, and discrimination will not be tolerated in India.”

Details of the Assault

According to the FIR filed by police, Singh had objected to a group of men allegedly creating noise outside his house in South Delhi’s Ashram area. The men allegedly abused and threatened him. As per the FIR, on September 7, the accused allegedly entered the building, chased Singh up three floors and assaulted him with kicks and blows. Singh’s wife later identified the accused as men who had allegedly threatened her husband earlier. Police also accessed CCTV footage that showed the alleged attackers leaving the building after the assault.

Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he died during treatment. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, including a juvenile. South East DCP Vineet Kumar said, "Vikram Singh had an argument with some people in his lane over a lot of noise coming. After arguments, there was a physical altercation between them, in which he suffered injuries. His family took him to the hospital, where he passed away.”

In a statement to police, Singh’s son said he heard his father shouting from outside. When he opened the door and looked outside, he allegedly saw four or five boys kicking and punching his father. He said he saw the faces of the accused.

The musician’s death has prompted mourning across the Northeast and among the community in Delhi. Hundreds of people gathered at Kangla Western Gate on Tuesday for a candlelight vigil in his memory. (ANI)