Ajay Devgn revealed that he wants Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to watch and approve of 'Drishyam The Conclusion', highlighting that the Hindi film's story is completely different. The trailer for the upcoming thriller has been unveiled in Goa.

Ajay Devgn on Seeking Mohanlal's Approval

Ajay Devgn has shared that he wants Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to watch the upcoming third part of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise and give his approval to the family crime thriller. Speaking at the trailer launch of ‘Drishyam The Conclusion’ in Goa on Wednesday, Ajay said the new film has a “completely different” story from the Malayalam version and that he would be happy to have Mohanlal’s approval.

Talking about the challenge of making the third part, Ajay said the Hindi film has taken a different path from the Malayalam franchise. “In fact, I would say that making this film has been a big challenge for us because, with Mohanlal sir and Joseph, this is their third film. The second one was also, in a way, inspired by the original. But this time, the script is completely different. All three of their films are different, and our film has also taken a completely different route. It’s not that we’ve just made a few changes; the story is entirely different,” the actor said.

Ajay also said he wants Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, who made the original Malayalam films, to watch the film. He said their reaction would be important to him. “So, I want Mohanlal sir and Joseph to see the film because I would also like their approval, you know, that they love it. That would make me very happy,” added Ajay.

Trailer Launched and Cast Details

The trailer of ‘Drishyam The Conclusion’ was unveiled in Goa on Wednesday. The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family after the events of ‘Drishyam 2’.

This time, Vijay will face a new challenge as Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen playing SP Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar. Tomar will take charge of the case to uncover the truth that Vijay has managed to hide for years. Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor have returned to the franchise, while Prakash Raj is the newest addition to the cast. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the film.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam The Conclusion’ has been co-written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios.

Franchise Background and Release Date

Ajay returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu reprises her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran returns as Nandini. The Hindi ‘Drishyam’ franchise began in 2015 with Ajay in the lead role. The film was a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film ‘Drishyam’. The second part was released in 2022. ‘Drishyam The Conclusion’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026. (ANI)