Celeb Spotted: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ileana D'Cruz; see pics of stars in city

Your daily dose of celebrity spotting is here! See where the stars were seen in Mumbai on Tuesday.

From Alia Bhatt wearing her Gangubai Kathiawadi trademark white saree to Ranveer Singh seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in bizarre clothes, Asianet Newsable brings you your daily dossier of celebrity spotting.

Alia Bhatt is enjoying the success for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi that released in the theatres on February 25. The sweet success that Alia is tasting with the film;s release, is clearly visible on her face. Throughout the film's promotions, Alia was seen in a white saree. On Tuesday wehn she was seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, she was once again wearing one of her trademark Gngubai Kathiawadi sarees that played an important role in the film's promotions.

Ananya Panday's ripped grey jeans and black t-shirt top show the casual side of the young actress. Her yellow-coloured tote bad adds a pop of colour to her otherwise monochromatic attire.

Ileana D'Cruz was all covered in black attire, a black face mask and black shades, She appeared to wear a black jumper with a full sleeves overlay. Ileana carried a red sling bag along with her.

Isha Koppikar was spotted outside her gym on Tuesday after her workout session. The actress wore a neon orange and shocking pink coloured zipper with black youga pants to the gym.

Jay Bhanushali and his wife were also spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. Jay, a renowned actor and television host, was last seen as a participant on Bigg Boss 15.

Kiara Advani was seen at the airport on Tuesday. She was leaving the city when she was clicked in a cool pin and blue shaded denim jacket and denim shorts. Kaira is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-actor Sidharth Malhotra and is often spotted at his residence.

Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinky Roshan were seen at their family's Shiv Temple in Panvel on Tuesday. They had gone there to perform puja on Maha Shivratri, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

If there is one actor who nails having a bizarre fashion sense, it is none other than Ranveer Singh. The actor wore an oversized zebra print shirt on a pair of blue denim.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director of Gangubai Kathiawadi, was spotted outside his office on Tuesday in Mumbai. His leading lady from the last film, Alia Bhatt and his lead actor for the past few films, Ranveer Singh, were also seen at his office.