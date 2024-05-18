SEXY video: Kiara Advani at Cannes dons extra-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit gown (WATCH)

Cannes 2024: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a stunning video as her debut look from the French Riviera. Kiara opted for an all-white hot gown with an extra-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Kiara Advani, who is preparing to attend the present Cannes film festival, oozes hotness as she unveils her first look from the French Riviera. The actress turned to Instagram to post a steamy video of herself wearing a pretty racy attire. Kiara chose an all-white sexy gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Kiara flaunts her beautiful physique in the film while posing for a raunchy photoshoot on the French Riviera. Kiara will walk the Cannes red carpet on May 18. Share the video, Kiara wrote, “Rendezvous at the Riviera.”

On the cinematic front, Kiara Advani will shortly enter the action genre with Don 3. Farhan Akhtar directed the film, which stars Ranveer Singh as Don. When asked about joining the initiative,

Kiara told ABP, "I believe this was an intentional decision. I wanted to try something different. I wanted to alter things up for myself. This was one genre I had been wanting to try out in order to change the atmosphere and the way I was regarded thus far. That's what makes it thrilling, right? As an actor, you are continuously transforming into other roles and convincing the public that this is who you are. There will be a lot of preparation for the film (Don 3). I have the time to accomplish it, and I am really excited. I've never done an action movie. "Now is the time for me to take action.

Aside from Don 3, Kiara is also expected to appear in Salaar 2. Siasat.com has claimed that the actress might join the cast of Salaar 2 as the female lead. According to reports, the Bollywood actress will have a "significant" part in the film, but no other information are available at this time. She is also expected to perform a special song with Prabhas in the film.

