Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SEXY video: Kiara Advani at Cannes dons extra-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit gown (WATCH)

    Cannes 2024: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared a stunning video as her debut look from the French Riviera. Kiara opted for an all-white hot gown with an extra-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

    SEXY video Kiara Advani at Cannes dons extra-pluging neckline and thigh-high slit gown (WATCH) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Kiara Advani, who is preparing to attend the present Cannes film festival, oozes hotness as she unveils her first look from the French Riviera. The actress turned to Instagram to post a steamy video of herself wearing a pretty racy attire. Kiara chose an all-white sexy gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

    Kiara flaunts her beautiful physique in the film while posing for a raunchy photoshoot on the French Riviera. Kiara will walk the Cannes red carpet on May 18. Share the video, Kiara wrote, “Rendezvous at the Riviera.”

    Also Read: Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela looks gorgeous in stunning red gown

    On the cinematic front, Kiara Advani will shortly enter the action genre with Don 3. Farhan Akhtar directed the film, which stars Ranveer Singh as Don. When asked about joining the initiative,

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    Kiara told ABP, "I believe this was an intentional decision. I wanted to try something different. I wanted to alter things up for myself. This was one genre I had been wanting to try out in order to change the atmosphere and the way I was regarded thus far. That's what makes it thrilling, right? As an actor, you are continuously transforming into other roles and convincing the public that this is who you are. There will be a lot of preparation for the film (Don 3). I have the time to accomplish it, and I am really excited. I've never done an action movie. "Now is the time for me to take action.

    Also Read: Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma planning to shift abroad? Details here

    Aside from Don 3, Kiara is also expected to appear in Salaar 2. Siasat.com has claimed that the actress might join the cast of Salaar 2 as the female lead. According to reports, the Bollywood actress will have a "significant" part in the film, but no other information are available at this time. She is also expected to perform a special song with Prabhas in the film.

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 

    Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 

    World Museum Day 2024: 7 most famous Museums that you must visit once ATG EAI

    World Museum Day 2024: 7 most famous Museums that you must visit once

    Ali Zafar turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' to 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 romantic songs of the singer RKK

    Ali Zafar turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' to 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 romantic songs of the singer

    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on ATG

    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on

    Kartik Aaryan attends funeral of relatives who passed away in the collapse of hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar RKK

    Kartik Aaryan attends funeral of relatives who passed away in the collapse of hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya banned from MI's opening game next season, fined Rs 30 lakh for slow over-rate snt

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya banned from MI's opening game next season, fined Rs 30 lakh for slow over-rate

    Kerala: TDB calls for scientific disposal of over 6 lakh Sabarimala Aravana cans anr

    Kerala: TDB calls for scientific disposal of over 6 lakh Sabarimala Aravana cans

    Intended to harm CM': Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's aide, files complaint against Swati Maliwal gcw

    'Intended to harm CM': Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's aide, files complaint against Swati Maliwal

    Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 

    Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 

    Congress Kanhaiya Kumar gets slapped while campaigning in Delhi, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar gets slapped while campaigning in Delhi, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon