Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others’ Friday fashion a hot or a miss?

We take a look at the Friday fashion game of celebrities including Alia Bhatt's look from Gangubai Kathiawadi's roadshow, Anushka Sharma's all-black avatar and Deepika Padukone's blue attire. Check out pics.

Bollywood stars are often looked up to for their fashion sense. They set fashion goals with their stylish clothes and accessories. And therefore, every time a celebrity is spotted on the streets of Mumbai, the fashion police become active, marking their looks on a scale of hot or not. Take a look at some pictures of Bollywood stars who were seen in Mumbai on Friday while we see whether their Friday fashion game was a hit or a miss.

Alia Bhatt has been riding high on the rage reviews she has been receiving for Gangubai Kathiawadi which was released in theatres on Friday. After the film's release, the makers organised a roadshow with Alia in Mumbai. Throughout the film's promotions, Alia was seen wearing a white saree; during the roadshow too, she opted for a white floral saree. She has cent-per-cent nailed all of her saree looks so far, including this one from the roadshow. ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Anushka Sharma wore an oversized black t-shirt and matching loose joggers that appear comfortable as well as stylish for a casual Friday look. This looks of her gets passed since she was seen at the Mehboob studio instead of a lunch or dinner date. Keeping it comfortable is the best style and Anushka clearly knows that.

Deepika Padukone wore a blue co-ord of a formal shirt-cum-top and tight leggings of the same colour for her airport look. She wore white stilettoes that added the oomph factor to her entire look. ALSO READ: Is Malaika Arora turning Urfi Javed? Netizens troll her sexy see-through gown (Pictures)

A bubble pink and orange midi slip-on dress is what Divya Khosla wore for her airport look on Friday. With white sneakers, this look of Divya seems a hit, giving those bright summery vibes.

Karan Kundar was also spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Friday. His white printed shirt and pants of the same colour is very basic. Having seen Karan's past looks, even in Bigg Boss 15, he probably could have done better with his airport look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan never shies away from stepping out without make-up. And whether she wears make-up or not, Kareena's look has always killed many.

Looks like the pullover and sweatshirt days are not yet over. Mrunal Thakur's off-white pullover and folded denim makes her look cool and comfortable in her appearance on Friday.

If there is anyone who has the best collection of Salwar Suits, it is Sara Ali Khan, hands down! Every time that Sara was seen wearing a salwar suit, it was difficult to take one's eyes off her. And on Friday when she was seen in white traditional attire, her Nawabi genes spoke very boldly of her fashion sense.

Birthday boy Shahid Kapoor kept it casual with a basic white t-shirt and brown cargo pants. He was seen at his younger brother Ishan Khatter's residence where he arrived with his wife Mira and two kids.