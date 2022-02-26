  • Facebook
    Celeb Spotted: Sunny Leone to Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, stars were seen at these places

    First Published Feb 26, 2022, 6:41 PM IST
    Sunday was a star-studded affair in Mumbai. A hoard of celebrities was papped by the photographers on Saturday. Check out their pictures to know what they had been up to.

    If you have been wanting to know how your beloved celebrities have been spending their Saturday or what have they been up to, continue reading this article. From Sonakshi Sinha to Karishma Tanna, Prachi Desai and Malaika Arora, a number of celebrities were seen in Mumbai on Saturday at various locations including film sets, airports, gym centres, et al.

    Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her elder baby boy Taimur Ali Khan outside her residence in Bandra on Saturday. Kareena's green strawberry top gives us the perfect summery vibe.

    Newlywed actress Karishma Tanna was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Karishma, early this month, married her beau varun Bangera.

    Actor Mahima Makwana who debuted opposite Ayush Sharma in Salma Khan's Antim - The Final Truth, was seen at the Mumbai airport. She kept her style extremely basic with a white pullover and black pants.

    Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora was seen outside her gym on Saturday. Malaika is a big fitness enthusiast who ensures to never miss out on her workout session.

    Actor Manish Paul, hailed for his comic timing, was snapped at Mumba airport on Saturday morning. He wore black pullover and red track pants for his airport look.

    Nia Sharma was seen returning from her gym on Saturday. The actress wore a comfortable sets of grey coloured sports bra shorts along with a black zipper.

    Rock On actor Prachi Desai was seen after a long time. She was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, as she posed for the cameras. Prachi opted for a white full sleeves top and denim for her airport look.

    Sonakshi Sinha looked nothing less than a stunner in her all-black pantsuit. The Dabangg actress kept her hair straight and open. SHe opted for sneakers instead of stilettoes.

    Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber were also spotted at the airport on Saturday. The duo struck a cute pose for the photographers. While Sunny shined bright in orange, her husband matched up in green.

    A basic white t-shirt and blue denim is the perfect weekend look for actor Varun Dhawan. On the work front, Varun is prepping up for Bhediya, starring actor Kriti Sanon opposite him.

