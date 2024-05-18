Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Salman Khan requests fans to vote ahead of Phase 5 voting on May 20

Bollywood star Salman Khan posted on X, requesting his followers to cast their votes. His appeal came before Maharashtra's Phase 5 polling on May 20. Karan Johar also shared the video on Instagram and urged their fans and followers to participate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Salman assured everyone that he will be voting on May 20 and expected everyone else to do the same for their nation. His post on X read, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata. Bharat Mata ki Jai (sic).”

I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 17, 2024

Salman Khan is hardly the first Bollywood celebrity to reach out to people via social media, with videos urging them to vote. Karan Johar posted the video on Instagram, where the celebs urged their fans and followers to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy filming 'Sikandar'. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss. Set for release on Eid 2025. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars in the film.

