Rakhi Sawant's hospital video LEAKED; TV star cries in pain ahead of her tumour surgery in uterus (WATCH)

After Rakhi Sawant's videos and photos from the hospital went viral, her former husband Ritesh told the media that doctors discovered a tumour in her uterus. “Rakhi is undergoing a surgery on Saturday. She is getting operated on. A gynaecologist is overlooking the actress,” the hospital authorities told.

Rakhi Sawant's viral images from a Mumbai hospital recently startled and baffled everyone. While some voiced concern about her health, others noted that it may just be theatre. However, Nakshatra Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai has officially confirmed that the actress has been taken there.

However, the hospital did not confirm or provide any details about tumour in Rakhi’s uteres. “Please contact her family or friends to get the reports amid further health updates,” the authorities added.

Previously, a series of images became viral on social media, depicting Rakhi resting on a hospital bed with an intravenous cannula in her left hand. A pulse oximeter was attached to her right fingertip, and a nurse monitored her blood pressure.

Amid all of this, Rakhi's fresh hospital video has leaked on the internet. In the video, the viral celebrity is seen weeping in anguish while lying on the bed.

What Happened to Rakhi Sawant?

For those who are unaware, physicians discovered a 10cm tumour in Rakhi Sawant's uterus. Another hospital video just surfaced online, in which Rakhi herself informed followers that she will be undergoing surgery on Saturday (today) and requested them to pray for her recovery.

Her ex-husband, Ritesh Raj Singh says they believe Rakhi has cancer. "She was brought to the hospital yesterday night after complaining of chest trouble. Doctors are looking after her. They detected a tumour in her uterus. She also felt agony in her tummy. Doctors have suspected that it is cancer. Tests are being conducted. Doctors have offered surgery, but they want to confirm if it is cancer or not," Ritesh explained.

Rakhi Sawant urges everyone to pray for her

Rakhi Sawant sent a video statement on Friday night, providing an update on her condition. In the video, the Bigg Boss star can be seen on a hospital bed, pleading for everyone to pray for her. "Ae mere dosto. Miss kar rahi hai bahar jaana, ghoomna firna. I am in the hospital, and I need surgery. Bohot miss kar rahi hu main. What kind of outfit did you wear for Rakhi? Mujhe poore kapde pehen ki aadat nahi hai. Aap samajh rahe ho? I am not sure about the hospital clothing. "Mujhe jaldi theek hoke aana hai; bohot saari masti karna hai," she remarked.

