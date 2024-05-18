Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days

    Kerala rain update: The IMD sounded a red alert in three districts on Saturday (May 18) and an orange alert in the Malappuram district. The weather department also stated that Kerala will receive heavy downpours in the next five days.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 18, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: According to the latest notification from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala for the next five days. At the same time, a red alert was also sounded in the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Saturday (May 18) and an orange alert in the Malappuram district and a yellow alert in districts except Kannur and Kasaragod.

    An orange alert has been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for Sunday (May 19) and Monday (May 20). 

    Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall & gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places in all districts of Kerala in the next three hours.

    A Few General Safety Precautions:

    Try to stay home as much as possible.

    If it is necessary to go out, wear proper footwear and clothing that covers the whole body. This is because coming into contact with dirty water can lead to skin infections.

    Inspect the house for mold. The presence of mold can lead to many respiratory issues.

    While driving, avoid dark roads and keep to well-lit roads.

    Avoid going close to electric wires.

    Make sure the home has an emergency kit and torch light.

    Stock up on essentials when rain is predicted – plan in advance so that going out can be avoided.
     


     

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
