  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora’s toned sexy legs in a shirt dress are unmissable in these photos

    First Published Feb 24, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Check out Malaika Arora’s pictures in a shirt dress and an oversized cardigan, flaunting her long legs.

    Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actors of the Hindi film industry whose fashion game has always been on point. The Bollywood beauty has made sure that when if it is about fashion she puts her best foot forward, every time she has stepped out in the city. On Thursday, Malaika was seen on the streets of the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai’s suburbs. Her pictures are proof of the fact that she is clearly a diva when it is about nailing the fashion game.

    Malaika Arora wore a short white shirt dress along with an oversized sleeveless cardigan in yellow that matched the length of the shirt.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers

    She flaunted her tall and sexy legs in the shirt dress that came with droopy-long sleeves as she was papped by the photographers in Santa Cruz on Thursday.

    Malaika Arora's nude-coloured leather boots added more glam to her hot avatar. She accessorised her look with a black clutch that she carried with her, keeping her look simple, yet sexy.

    ALSO READ: Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be linked with these 4 women; check out

    As for the make-up, Malaika Arora opted for a 'no make-up' look and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Malaika's this look is perfect for the off-set of the winter season.

    Other than her strong sense of fashion, Malaika Arora has been in the news for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple is often spotted together in the city. There were also rumours earlier that they had split. However, Arjun Kapoor had quashed those rumours by sharing a picture on social media with Malaika.

    ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor quashes break-up rumours with Malaika Arora

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak drb

    Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak

    Sridevi death anniversary Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note shares childhood picture drb

    Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note; shares childhood picture

    Hollywood Spider Man Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home digital release drb

    Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

    Valimai Twitter Review Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar stellar performance drb

    Valimai Twitter Review: Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar’s stellar performance

    Explained Amitabh Bachchan vs BMC showdown drb

    Explained: Amitabh Bachchan vs BMC showdown

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war Here is a firepower comparison gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

    War situation only in border, I'm safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help-dnm

    War situation only in border, I’m safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help

    Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak drb

    Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak

    World War 3 memes carpet-bomb Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion

    World War 3 memes carpet-bomb Russian President Putin over Ukraine invasion

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia Kyiv s envoy to India Igor Polikha gcw

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon
    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Icon