Malaika Arora’s toned sexy legs in a shirt dress are unmissable in these photos

Check out Malaika Arora’s pictures in a shirt dress and an oversized cardigan, flaunting her long legs.

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actors of the Hindi film industry whose fashion game has always been on point. The Bollywood beauty has made sure that when if it is about fashion she puts her best foot forward, every time she has stepped out in the city. On Thursday, Malaika was seen on the streets of the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai’s suburbs. Her pictures are proof of the fact that she is clearly a diva when it is about nailing the fashion game.

Malaika Arora wore a short white shirt dress along with an oversized sleeveless cardigan in yellow that matched the length of the shirt.

She flaunted her tall and sexy legs in the shirt dress that came with droopy-long sleeves as she was papped by the photographers in Santa Cruz on Thursday.

Malaika Arora's nude-coloured leather boots added more glam to her hot avatar. She accessorised her look with a black clutch that she carried with her, keeping her look simple, yet sexy.

As for the make-up, Malaika Arora opted for a 'no make-up' look and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Malaika's this look is perfect for the off-set of the winter season.