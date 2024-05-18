Who was Chandrakanth? Telugu actor dies by suicide, days after Pavitra Jayaram’s death

Telugu TV actor Chandrakanth was discovered dead at his home, barely days after the death of his 'Trinayani' co-star and reputed lover, Pavitra Jayaram.

Telugu TV actor Chandrakanth was found dead at his residence in Alkapur in Rangareddy District in Telangana. This comes just a few days after his 'Trinayani' co-star, Pavitra Jayaram, died in an accident. Chandrakanth was found hanging at his residence in Alkapur, as per reports. It is the same house where he and Pavitra Jayaram lived together.

He was also involved in the accident that claimed Pavitra's life and was deeply affected by her death. The actor had shared an emotional post about her just a few days back that read, Naannnaa ... pls hey wait for just 2days ra.. (sic)."

In an interview, Chandrakanth disclosed that they intended to make their relationship public shortly.

Chandrakanth's posts reflected his anguish and the profound impact her death had on his mental health. Chandrakanth was apparently in the vehicle during the accident that killed Pavitra, and the pain of seeing the occurrence and losing someone he cared about appears to have had a significant emotional impact on him.

In a recent interview, Chandrakanth disclosed that he and Pavitra intended to formalise their relationship during a trip to Bengaluru, showcasing their tight friendship. This admission highlights his deep anguish over her abrupt loss. The police have filed a report and are examining the circumstances surrounding Chandrakanth's death. His heartfelt Instagram photos, particularly the last one, have been important to the inquiry, implying that the actor was trying to cope with his overwhelming loss.

Pavitra Jayaram died in a car accident in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 12. According to reports, a bus hit her car. In addition to Chandrakanth, she was travelling with her sister, Apeksha, and driver Srikant at the time of the tragedy.

The terrible deaths of Chandrakanth and Pavitra Jayaram have highlighted the devastating emotional impact that the loss of a loved one can have. It is a harsh reminder of the value of mental health and the necessity for help at times of great sadness.

Chandrakanth's admirers and colleagues have expressed their grief and condolences, remembering him as a gifted actor and a dear friend who left an everlasting impression on their lives.

