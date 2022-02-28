Celeb Spotted: Kiara Advani in bisque to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in white, here’s what the stars wore

Bringing you the daily dosage of your celebrity spotting, here are pictures of Bollywood stars from their day out on Monday.

The fashion police were at work on Monday when numerous celebrities were papped by the paparazzi across various locations in Mumbai. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone colour-coordinating in white to Kiara Advani looking like an absolute bomb in a bisque-coloured tank top, here is what your favourite star wore on a Monday.

Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. Holding each other's hands and flashing a warm smile, Ranveer and Deepika colour-coordinated their outfits in white. While Ranveer wore his patent big, wife sunglasses, Deepika's round sunglasses made her look chic. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have not named their baby girl; here’s why

If a smile could kill, Kartik Aaryan would be charged for it. In a bubblegum pink hoodie and basic ice blue denim, Kartik stuck a cute pose, flashing his adorable smile for the cameras. His messy hair will surely make many women go gaga over him.

One Bollywood star who impressed the fashion police to a whole new level was actor Kiara Advani. She wore a simple tank top in bisque colour and paired it with chocolate brown track pants. Despite a very basic attire, Kiara pretty and hot in her Monday avatar.

A printed gown in shades of green with a denim jacket is what Raveena Tandon wore for her airport look. As comfy and breathy as it may appear to be, her outfit scores average and could have been better. However, her soft curled hair and cute smile have made up more than enough for the dress. ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Sunny Leone to Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, stars were seen at these places

Sanya Malhotra recently celebrated her birthday on February 25. Sanya oozes tonne loads of cuteness every time. While she wore something as basic as a white t-shirt and blue denim, the pink coloured hat is what added to her bubbliness. Sanya was recently seen in Love Hostel opposite actor Vikrant Massey. The film also stars actor Bobby Deol as an assassin.

Shahid Kapoor seems to be back with his man bun, or rather ponytail. Remember the days of Udta Punjab when he sported a half ponytail? He was seen in a similar avatar on Monday as well. Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, was also seen with him. ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others’ Friday fashion a hot or a miss?

Shilpa Shetty and her daughter were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Monday. While Shilpa looked hot in multi-coloured yoga pants and a white tank top, the attention was clearly dragged by her adorable daughter who clinched on to her mommy's finger as the photographers snapped them together.

Sushmita Sen, who had recently announced her split with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, was seen with him on Monday. The former Miss Universe had claimed that they continue to remain friends even after their split. ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Virat Kohli’s Sikh look to Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff in black; see pics of your adored stars