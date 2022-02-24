  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celeb Spotted: Virat Kohli’s Sikh look to Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff in black; see pics of your adored stars

    First Published Feb 24, 2022, 6:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    If you have been waiting to know what your much-loved celebrities have been up to, continue to read as we bring you information and pictures of stars spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

    Every fan wants to be updated with what his or her favourite star has been up to lately. From what did they wear to with whom were they spotted, fans have always been excited about finding out details of the celebrities they love and follow. So, bringing you all that information here is your daily dose of celebrity spotting – from Virat Kohli’s ‘Sikh’ avatar to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff’s all=black attires, check out the pictures of stars that were snapped in Mumbai on Thursday.

    Disha Patani never skips a chance of showing off her perfect mid-riff that will inspire you to hit the gym. On Thursday when she was spotted at the airport in Mumbai, Disha wore a black crop top and grey bottoms that gave us a look at her toned mid-riff.

    Actors Jacqueline Fernande and Shilpa Shetty struck a cute pose for the shutterbugs. They were snapped at the sets of Shilpa Shetty's fitness show on the last day of the shooting.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an all-black attire for her Thursday look. She was clicked outside her residence in Bandra. Earlier in the day, Kareena shared the first look of Saif Ali Khan from the upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha'. She called her husband "hotter than ever" in the caption.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

    In a lime-green crop top and white pants, Rajul Preet Singh was papped outside the sets wher ethe last episode of Shilpa Shetty's show was being shot. Rakul had recently shared a love-dovey post for Jackky Bhagnani on Valentine's Day.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers

    On the eve of his birthday, Shahid Kapoor was seen rising his bike at one of the shoot locations in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Shahid had posted on Instagram saying that he will be seen riding around the city on his beast motorcycle for the next few days.

    Shilpa Shetty finished shooting the last episode of her all-new fitness show 'Shape of You'. Many celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Singh Rajout, Rakul Preet Singh and Gaurav Taneja were seen at the show's sets.

     

    Tara Sutaria looked uber chic in a white crop top, denim shorts and white sneakers. This comfortable look of her tells us that the summer season is just around the corner and we will frequently be spotting celebrities in some hot pants and shrots.

    Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Empire Studio in Mumbai on Thursday. Similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger also wore an all-black attire comprising of a zipper and pants.

    Cricketer Virat Kohli has been breaking the net with his recent look. On Wednesday and Thursday, Kohli was seen sporting a turban in his new Sikh look. While many wonder what is this about, let us that you that Kohli's Sikh avatar is for an advertisement that he is presently shooting in Mumbai.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Vedhas first look Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan pic Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever drb

    Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

    Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak drb

    Arshad Warsi shares Golmaal meme amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict; faces flak

    Sridevi death anniversary Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note shares childhood picture drb

    Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note; shares childhood picture

    Hollywood Spider Man Tom Holland Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home digital release drb

    Spider-Man: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire recreate meme to mark No Way Home’s digital release

    Valimai Twitter Review Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar stellar performance drb

    Valimai Twitter Review: Audience going bonkers over Ajith Kumar’s stellar performance

    Recent Stories

    Antonio Conte to leave Tottenham Hotspur? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search-ayh

    Conte to leave Tottenham? Here's what Man United fans feel amid new manager search

    Russia Ukraine war India issues latest advisory releases list of nearby bomb shelters gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: India issues latest advisory, releases list of nearby bomb shelters

    football Will Russia host Champions League final UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Will Russia host Champions League final? UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his morphed pictures for casino ads-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his ‘morphed’ pictures for casino ads

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar-dnm

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon