Celeb Spotted: Virat Kohli’s Sikh look to Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff in black; see pics of your adored stars

Every fan wants to be updated with what his or her favourite star has been up to lately. From what did they wear to with whom were they spotted, fans have always been excited about finding out details of the celebrities they love and follow. So, bringing you all that information here is your daily dose of celebrity spotting – from Virat Kohli’s ‘Sikh’ avatar to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff’s all=black attires, check out the pictures of stars that were snapped in Mumbai on Thursday.

Disha Patani never skips a chance of showing off her perfect mid-riff that will inspire you to hit the gym. On Thursday when she was spotted at the airport in Mumbai, Disha wore a black crop top and grey bottoms that gave us a look at her toned mid-riff.

Actors Jacqueline Fernande and Shilpa Shetty struck a cute pose for the shutterbugs. They were snapped at the sets of Shilpa Shetty's fitness show on the last day of the shooting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an all-black attire for her Thursday look. She was clicked outside her residence in Bandra. Earlier in the day, Kareena shared the first look of Saif Ali Khan from the upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha'. She called her husband "hotter than ever" in the caption. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

In a lime-green crop top and white pants, Rajul Preet Singh was papped outside the sets wher ethe last episode of Shilpa Shetty's show was being shot. Rakul had recently shared a love-dovey post for Jackky Bhagnani on Valentine's Day. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, stars post Valentine's Day wishes for lovers

On the eve of his birthday, Shahid Kapoor was seen rising his bike at one of the shoot locations in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Shahid had posted on Instagram saying that he will be seen riding around the city on his beast motorcycle for the next few days.

Shilpa Shetty finished shooting the last episode of her all-new fitness show 'Shape of You'. Many celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Mira Singh Rajout, Rakul Preet Singh and Gaurav Taneja were seen at the show's sets.

Tara Sutaria looked uber chic in a white crop top, denim shorts and white sneakers. This comfortable look of her tells us that the summer season is just around the corner and we will frequently be spotting celebrities in some hot pants and shrots.

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Empire Studio in Mumbai on Thursday. Similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger also wore an all-black attire comprising of a zipper and pants.