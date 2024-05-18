Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pakistan's policy of exploiting resources from region...' India reacts on protests in PoK

    India on Friday (May 17) termed ongoing protests in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Islamabad's policy of exploiting resources from the region. The Ministry of External Affairs said that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from the region. 

    'Pakistan's policy of exploiting resources from region...' India reacts on protests in PoK
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 18, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    New Delhi: Amid ongoing anti-Pakistan protests in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir region, India on Friday termed it as Islamabad's policy of exploiting resources from the region, which remains under its coercive and illegal occupation. 

    Emphasising that the entire Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall remain integral parts of India, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from the region. 

    It must be noted that Pakistan is currently struggling with its economy and the reason why violent protests have erupted in the PoK over rising costs of food, fuel, and essential utilities. 

    During his weekly briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

    Randhir Jaiswal further said, "We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's continued policy of systemic plundering of resources from these territories which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation." 

    Few days back, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was, is and will always be the part of India.

    "I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoK is comparing their situation with someone actually living in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that how is it that people today are actually progressing there", he said.

    Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that India would not have to resort to force to reclaim it.

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 2:27 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today May 18 2024; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE states and cities on May 20 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE states on May 20

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty seeks Centre's intervention for victim's family over Air India Express strike anr

    Kerala: Minister V Sivankutty seeks Centre's intervention for victim's family over Air India Express strike

    Neeraj Singh EXCLUSIVE: 'PM Modi's vision for India is dynamic and inclusive' says Rajnath Singh's son

    Neeraj Singh EXCLUSIVE: 'PM Modi's vision for India is dynamic and inclusive' says Rajnath Singh's son

    Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar detained by Delhi Police in Swati Maliwal 'assault' case gcw

    BREAKING: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar arrested by Delhi Police in Swati Maliwal 'assault' case

    Recent Stories

    Travelling abroad? Here's a step-by-step guide to activate UPI international payments gcw

    Travelling abroad? Here's a step-by-step guide to activate UPI international payments

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today May 18 2024; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in three districts today; Heavy rainfall expected in next few days

    Boxer to Rottweiler-7 dog breeds popular in Kerala RBA EAI

    Boxer to Rottweiler-7 dog breeds popular in Kerala

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE states and cities on May 20 gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Banks to be closed in THESE states on May 20

    Who was Chandrakanth? Telugu actor dies by suicide days after Pavitra Jayaram's death RBA

    Who was Chandrakanth? Telugu actor dies by suicide, days after Pavitra Jayaram’s death

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon