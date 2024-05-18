Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai's fans and social media users are highly disappointed with her second red carpet look, which was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went big for her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a striking blue and silver gown by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. However, the internet is not delighted with Aishwarya's day 2 gown for the star-studded gala.

As soon as photographs of Aishwarya appeared on social media, critics began condemning her stylist for performing "a poor job". One user wrote, “Just because you’re wearing Falguni Shane Peacock doesn’t mean you show up as a Peacock.” Another one said, “Looks like she took the 90s birthday props from the hotel.” “That is an actual peacock,” a third user said. “Dear Aish, please fire your stylist or whoever helped you with dress like this,” a fourth user remarked.

Also Read: Love Beyond Boundaries: The love story of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was photographed standing on the Cannes red carpet with her best friend Eva Longoria. The couple exchanged a heartfelt hug as the paparazzi photographed them.

Also Read: Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on

Aishwarya garnered the most applause as she walked the Cannes red carpet with her damaged hand in an elaborate black and gold strapless gown on Thursday. Several photographs and videos of Aishwarya on the Cannes red carpet have gone popular on social media. In one of the videos, Aishwarya's daughter, she Bachchan, was seen assisting her with her costume.

Aishwarya was spotted heading for the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya late Wednesday night. The actress was photographed while wearing an arm sling on her right hand. In a video posted by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani, Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted paparazzi with a wide grin as they entered the international airport.

Aishwarya debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, wearing a saree designed by Neeta Lulla. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's pan-Indian blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a silver hooded cape gown last year.

The former Miss World made a dramatic statement while screening Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, wearing a stunning hooded silver cape gown by Sophie Couture.

Latest Videos