Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai's fans and social media users are highly disappointed with her second red carpet look, which was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock at the Cannes Film Festival. 

    Cannes 2024: 'Please Fire Your Stylist' Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for her second look at film festival 
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went big for her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a striking blue and silver gown by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. However, the internet is not delighted with Aishwarya's day 2 gown for the star-studded gala.

    As soon as photographs of Aishwarya appeared on social media, critics began condemning her stylist for performing "a poor job". One user wrote, “Just because you’re wearing Falguni Shane Peacock doesn’t mean you show up as a Peacock.” Another one said, “Looks like she took the 90s birthday props from the hotel.” “That is an actual peacock,” a third user said. “Dear Aish, please fire your stylist or whoever helped you with dress like this,” a fourth user remarked.

    Also Read: Love Beyond Boundaries: The love story of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

    Meanwhile, Aishwarya was photographed standing on the Cannes red carpet with her best friend Eva Longoria. The couple exchanged a heartfelt hug as the paparazzi photographed them.

    Also Read: Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on

    Aishwarya garnered the most applause as she walked the Cannes red carpet with her damaged hand in an elaborate black and gold strapless gown on Thursday. Several photographs and videos of Aishwarya on the Cannes red carpet have gone popular on social media. In one of the videos, Aishwarya's daughter, she Bachchan, was seen assisting her with her costume.

    Aishwarya was spotted heading for the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya late Wednesday night. The actress was photographed while wearing an arm sling on her right hand. In a video posted by Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani, Aishwarya and Aaradhya greeted paparazzi with a wide grin as they entered the international airport.

    Aishwarya debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, wearing a saree designed by Neeta Lulla. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's pan-Indian blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a silver hooded cape gown last year.

    The former Miss World made a dramatic statement while screening Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, wearing a stunning hooded silver cape gown by Sophie Couture. 

    Last Updated May 18, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Museum Day 2024: 7 most famous Museums that you must visit once ATG EAI

    World Museum Day 2024: 7 most famous Museums that you must visit once

    Ali Zafar turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' to 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 romantic songs of the singer RKK

    Ali Zafar turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' to 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 romantic songs of the singer

    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on ATG

    Who is MrBeast? Youtuber challenges T-series CEO to boxing match; Read on

    Kartik Aaryan attends funeral of relatives who passed away in the collapse of hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar RKK

    Kartik Aaryan attends funeral of relatives who passed away in the collapse of hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

    SHOCKING Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck headed for DIVORCE? Here's what we know; Read on ATG

    SHOCKING! Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck headed for DIVORCE? Here's what we know; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Congress Kanhaiya Kumar gets slapped while campaigning in Delhi, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar gets slapped while campaigning in Delhi, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18 2024: Check new prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 18: Check new prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan cuts short family trip to 3 countries, returns 2 days early anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan cuts short family trip to 3 countries, returns 2 days early

    World Museum Day 2024: 7 most famous Museums that you must visit once ATG EAI

    World Museum Day 2024: 7 most famous Museums that you must visit once

    Ali Zafar turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' to 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 romantic songs of the singer RKK

    Ali Zafar turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' to 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 romantic songs of the singer

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon