Bigg Boss 20 has already become a topic of discussion after Asim Riaz described it as a "flop season". But with early controversies, polarized public reaction, and trending participants, is Salman Khan's show failing?

Bigg Boss 20 is still in its initial days, yet the season has landed itself in the season’s first big controversy. Former participant of the show Asim Riaz has slammed Bigg Boss by using the phrase “Another Flop Season Loading.”

Asim Riaz Calls Bigg Boss 20 a “Flop”

Soon after the premiere on September 6, Asim posted on his X account, “Another Flop Season Loading.” Although he did not name Bigg Boss 20 specifically, the timing made the target clear. In fact, the post was later removed due to some reactions coming from viewers.

Quite a few people criticized Asim, arguing that Bigg Boss has been dominating the conversation every year. Some of them even recalled Asim that Bigg Boss has been remaining a leading reality show.

Is Bigg Boss 20 a Flop Show?

What is a problem for Bigg Boss 20 is not lack of hype but its cast. Unlike many other seasons which had an overwhelming majority of recognizable television and film stars, this season features an interesting combination of actors, writers, singers, gamer and sportswoman Mary Kom.

This choice of cast members is what split viewers. According to India Today, X reactions on the show had divided even before the premiere. While some people were not satisfied with their familiarity with contestants, others liked the idea of introducing fresh faces rather than featuring old contestants once again.

Bigg Boss 20 is Already Giving Viewers Drama

The more important thing is that the house is not silent yet.

First episodes of the show have already witnessed some conflict situations and power games in the house. One of the contestants whose behavior inside the house made her famous was Mahhi Vij, while Kanika Mann received an advantage which made her one of the talked-about contestants of the season.

Even the premiere itself served as one of the topics for discussion during the season, ranging from Mary Kom entering the show to revealing emotions, as well as ScoutOP's conversation about his earnings in esports.

Bigg Boss 20 - What Will Happen?

Bigg Boss 20 has just started off, and reactions from the audience may change as the tasks, competitions, eliminations, and other aspects of the show go on. The true challenge will lie in how these controversies transform into lasting rivalries and whether contestants will succeed in maintaining their viewers' attention with their unfamiliar faces.

Even though Asim Riaz called this season "flop season loading," only time will tell whether he makes his prediction come true or not.