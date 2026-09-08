Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, hailing his timeless music and his role as the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra'.

CM Sarma Pays Tribute to 'Bard of the Brahmaputra'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary musician, singer and cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, recalling his enduring contribution to Assam’s cultural identity and his timeless musical legacy.

Describing Hazarika as much more than a name, the Chief Minister said the legendary artiste continues to live in the heart and soul of Assam through his music, words and ideas. "Dr Bhupen Hazarika is more than a name; he is an emotion that lives in the heart and soul of Assam. His timeless music and profound words continue to inspire generations. The year-long nationwide celebrations of his life and timeless creations have reaffirmed the enduring legacy of the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose voice carried Assam’s spirit, stories and dreams far beyond its shores. On his birth anniversary, I pay my humble tributes to the legendary Sudhakantha,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He said Hazarika’s timeless music and profound words have continued to inspire generations and have played a significant role in carrying the culture, aspirations and stories of Assam beyond the state’s borders. "His timeless music and profound words continue to inspire generations. The year-long nationwide celebrations of his life and timeless creations have reaffirmed the enduring legacy of the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose voice carried Assam’s spirit, stories and dreams far beyond its shores," he added.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika is more than a name; he is an emotion that lives in the heart and soul of Assam. His timeless music and profound words continue to inspire generations. The year-long nationwide celebrations of his life and timeless creations have reaffirmed the enduring legacy… pic.twitter.com/4px3sdoOKm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2026

The Chief Minister also highlighted the year-long nationwide celebrations organised to commemorate Hazarika’s life and his timeless creations. He said the celebrations have reaffirmed the enduring legacy of the “Bard of the Brahmaputra”, whose distinctive voice and artistic expression connected Assam with audiences across the country and beyond.

Mallikarjun Kharge Celebrates Hazarika's Legacy

Mallikarjun Kharge, President, Indian National Congress also paid tribute to the legendary singer, "As the nation commemorates the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’, we celebrate a legacy that continues to resonate across generations. A gifted musician, poet, lyricist and filmmaker, deeply anchored in the rich cultural heritage of Assam, his art transcended borders and languages, becoming a powerful voice for humanity, harmony and universal brotherhood," he wrote in his post on X.

As the nation commemorates the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’, we celebrate a legacy that continues to resonate across generations. A gifted musician, poet, lyricist and filmmaker, deeply anchored in the rich cultural… pic.twitter.com/TWUFk23BjS — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 8, 2026

An Enduring Cultural Icon

Hazarika was known for using music as a powerful medium to portray the lives, struggles, hopes and aspirations of people. His compositions and songs reflected the rich cultural heritage of Assam while also addressing universal themes of humanity, harmony and social consciousness.

Over the years, his contribution to music and culture earned him widespread recognition and made him one of the most celebrated cultural figures from Assam. His songs continuing to resonate with audiences across generations.

The legendary singer's powerful voice, evocative compositions and deep connection with the people of Assam have ensured that his legacy remains alive, making the legendary singer an enduring symbol of the state’s rich cultural heritage. (ANI)