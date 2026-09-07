Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer will release on September 9. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Shriya Saran, with the film arriving in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam: The Conclusion teaser release day nears. The official release date of the trailer of the eagerly awaited third installment of the Ajay Devgn-starrer thriller franchise has been revealed. A teaser poster with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others in the cast has added another reason for viewers' intrigue about what's in store for the Salgaonkar family.

The teaser of the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion will be out on September 9, 2026, giving everyone the much-awaited first look at the next chapter before it hits the screens on October 2.

Salgaonkar Family Under Threat Again

In what appears to be another warning for the family, the makers have used the following caption, "Iss baar khatra aur bhi bada hai. Salgaonkar parivaar...wapas ghere mein hai," teasing a new challenge for the Salgaonkar family.

As always, the details of the plot remain under wraps. The fans have to wait until the trailer release to get an idea of what happens in the movie after Drishyam 2. It was earlier confirmed that the story will move ahead from where Drisham 2 left off, while creating a different plot.

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran Make a Comeback

Ajay Devgn will return as the character of Vijay Salgaonkar, while Shriya Saran will return as Nandini Salgaonkar. Tabu will also make a comeback in the role of Meera Deshmukh, with the other returning artists being Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.

The movie has been directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also co-written the screenplay alongside Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The movie will be released under the banner of Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios with Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak as producers.

When Will Drishyam: The Conclusion Be Released?

Once the trailer drops on September 9, Drishyam: The Conclusion will release in theaters on October 2, 2026. It will mark the third and final installment of the Hindi Drishyam movie series and will feature the character of Vijay Salgaonkar in yet another fight to save his family.