Jason Koushi has entered the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house as a 'common man' contestant. Hailing from Thoothukudi, he's an associate director and a national-level Taekwondo champion. Here's a look at his profile.

Who is this Jason Koushi?

Jason Koushi has made his entry into Bigg Boss Tamil 10 as a 'common man' contestant. He has won several medals for his school, college, and hometown in various competitions. Jason says he has also represented Tamil Nadu and proven his talent at the national level.

Jason currently works as an associate director. He mentioned that even though he works in the film industry, he came to the Bigg Boss stage with the aim of showing his own talents and creativity to the people.

A pile of gold medals!

When asked about his sporting achievements, it was revealed that Jason has won numerous medals in Taekwondo. His journey started at the school and college level, and he went on to compete for Tamil Nadu and at the national level. He pointed out that he has won many gold medals for Tamil Nadu and also a gold medal nationally. He added that he has experience representing India at the international level too.

“I’m in a position where I have to introduce myself”

When the question arose as to why he came to Bigg Boss despite having so many achievements, Jason's answer grabbed everyone's attention. He said that even though he has won many awards, he is in a situation where he needs to bring his achievements to the public, and he wants to use this stage for that very purpose. “You don’t know about me. That’s why I’m here,” he said.

An interesting question was put to him. When asked what is more important—winning a competition or playing fairly—Jason first replied that both are important. But when asked to choose just one, he said he would choose victory.

His response, that one can apologize for playing unfairly after winning, but he doesn't like making excuses for a loss, revealed his competitive mindset.

With a background full of gold medals, a passion for cinema, and an ambition to make a mark in the creative field, Jason Koushi has entered the house as a 'common man'. We'll have to wait and see if he makes it to the finals.