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Toxic Trailer Release Date OUT: Yash's Gangster Drama Trailer Drops THIS Date Ahead of August 26 Release
Toxic Trailer Release Date OUT: Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is gearing up for its theatrical release, and the makers have officially announced the trailer launch date. Here's everything you need to know about the film
Toxic Trailer To Release On August 8
KVN Productions announced through its official social media platforms that the trailer of Toxic will be unveiled on August 8, 2026. The announcement came with a countdown message, building excitement ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release on August 26.
The trailer is expected to offer audiences a deeper look into the film's action-packed world, introducing its characters and the gripping story that Geetu Mohandas has created. With less than three weeks left before release, the trailer is likely to become one of the most anticipated promotional events for the film.
Yash Leads A Star-Studded Cast
Toxic brings together an impressive ensemble featuring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Yash reportedly plays dual characters—Raya and Rumi, also known as Ticket. Kiara Advani stars as Nadia, while Nayanthara essays the role of Ganga.
The supporting cast includes Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa. Actors Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair and Balaji Manohar also play significant roles, alongside an ensemble of Indian and international performers.
The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash's banner, Monster Mind Creations.
Geetu Mohandas Heads A Strong Technical Team
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, music composed by Ravi Basrur and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni. Production design has been handled by T. P. Abid, while Kunal Sharma has overseen the sound design.
The action sequences have been designed by an experienced team including JJ Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee and Amrit Singh. Choreography has been managed by Ganesh Acharya, Imran Sardhariya and A. Harsha. Costume design has been led by Manish Malhotra, Saniya Sardhariya, Shaleena Nathani and Neha R. Bajaj, while DNEG is responsible for the visual effects.
With the trailer arriving on August 8 and the worldwide theatrical release scheduled for August 26, Toxic is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of 2026.
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