KVN Productions announced through its official social media platforms that the trailer of Toxic will be unveiled on August 8, 2026. The announcement came with a countdown message, building excitement ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

The trailer is expected to offer audiences a deeper look into the film's action-packed world, introducing its characters and the gripping story that Geetu Mohandas has created. With less than three weeks left before release, the trailer is likely to become one of the most anticipated promotional events for the film.