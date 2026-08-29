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Bigg Boss Fame Spandana Somanna Gifts Brother Brand-New Hyundai Venue On Raksha Bandhan
Bigg Boss fame Spandana Somanna surprised her brother Chintu with a brand-new Hyundai Venue on Raksha Bandhan. The actress also shared an emotional note recalling their childhood memories and celebrating their special sibling bond.
Bigg Boss Fame Spandana Somanna Gifts Brother Hyundai Venue On Raksha Bandhan
Television actress and Bigg Boss fame Spandana Somanna celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a special way this year. She caught everyone's attention by tying a rakhi to her beloved brother, ‘Chintu’, and surprising him with a brand-new Hyundai Venue as a Raksha Bandhan gift.
The heartwarming gesture highlighted the special bond between the actress and her brother and caught the attention of her fans and followers.
Spandana Recalls Childhood Memories While Gifting Car
Spandana shared joyful moments from her brother's car-gifting ceremony on Instagram and also penned an emotional note recalling their childhood memories.
She expressed her love for her brother and reflected on the special bond they have shared since childhood.
Spandana Somanna Pens Emotional Note For Brother Chintu
The actress, who shared the car-gifting moment, said her brother deserved the special gift.
Expressing her happiness and pride, she wrote, “My brother definitely deserved this gift. I am so proud and happy to gift you a car, Chintu. I still remember all the little things you’ve gifted me over the years — your drawings, letters, those tiny earrings, and so many beautiful memories.”
Spandana Somanna’s Emotional Message For Brother Chintu
Continuing her emotional note, Spandana expressed her love for her brother, writing, “From fighting over the smallest things to sharing everything, and now seeing you get your first car… life really came a full circle. I want you to be my brother in every lifetime. So proud of the person you’ve become today, and I’ll always be there for you, no matter what. I love you, my first baby! Your Chinnu Akka will always have your back. Happy Rakshabandhan, Chintu!”
The Actress Who Became A Household Name Through ‘Karimani’
Spandana Somanna, who became a household name among Kannada television audiences through her role in the popular serial ‘Karimani’ on Colors Kannada, has built a strong fan base with her endearing performances.
She later gained further recognition after participating as a contestant on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’.
Now, netizens and television celebrities have taken to social media to appreciate the special gesture of love between Spandana and her brother after she surprised him with a brand-new car on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Spandana Somanna’s Paris Post Sparks Dating Buzz
Recently, Spandana Somanna shared two photos of herself happily walking hand in hand with a mystery man against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
She shared the pictures on social media with the caption, “Plot Twist: Paris was not the Main Character!”
The caption suggests that Paris was not the main attraction in the pictures, with someone else taking centre stage. The post has sparked speculation among fans that the actress may have introduced her boyfriend through the photos.
However, Spandana has not revealed the identity of the man accompanying her. She has only shared a picture showing him from behind, leaving fans curious about the person who appears to have a special place in her life.
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