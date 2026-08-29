Television actress and Bigg Boss fame Spandana Somanna celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a special way this year. She caught everyone's attention by tying a rakhi to her beloved brother, ‘Chintu’, and surprising him with a brand-new Hyundai Venue as a Raksha Bandhan gift.

The heartwarming gesture highlighted the special bond between the actress and her brother and caught the attention of her fans and followers.