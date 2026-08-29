On his birthday, the first glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni's 100th film, 'King100', was unveiled. The promo showcases his stylish avatar, a powerful dialogue, and a December 24, 2026 release date. Directed by R.A. Karthik.

The makers of Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming 100th film, officially titled 'King100', have unveiled its first glimpse, coinciding with the actor's birthday. Kept largely under wraps through its year-long production, the film has remained out of the spotlight until now. This first glimpse delivers a bold, powerful statement - The King reigns.

The over one-and-a-half-minute glimpse introduces Nagarjuna Akkineni in a stylish, larger-than-life avatar, offering audiences their first look at his character and the world of the film.

ONE KING 👑 ∞ SWAG 🔥 LONG LIVE THE KING 👑❤️#KING100 Glimpse OUT NOW 🤩🤩 ▶️https://t.co/VtGabd4yn8 IN CINEMAS DECEMBER 24th, 2026.#LongLiveTheKing #HBDKingNagarjuna King @iamnagarjuna @Rakarthik_dir @ThisIsDSP @rajamahadhevan @NavinNooli @ArtSathees @CVRao74… pic.twitter.com/unuOIEqX9D — Annapurna Studios (@AnnapurnaStdios) August 29, 2026

Glimpse Reveals Nagarjuna's Larger-Than-Life Character

The glimpse opens with Nagarjuna's character sharing his perspective on the world: "There are two types of people in this world. Those who have money and those who don't. When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money. To uphold this identity, I have to keep running." It offers a sharp glimpse into his rise to power, his mindset, and the relentless drive of maintaining his identity as The King.

Make way for the KING 👑 He is here to REIGN with all his STYLE, SWAG & CHARISMA 🔥🔥#KING100 Birthday Glimpse OUT NOW 🤩🤩 ▶️https://t.co/VtGabd40xA#LongLiveTheKing #HBDKingNagarjuna King @iamnagarjuna @Rakarthik_dir @ThisIsDSP @rajamahadhevan @NavinNooli @ArtSathees… pic.twitter.com/Kwvmn4SQfj — Annapurna Studios (@AnnapurnaStdios) August 29, 2026

Nagarjuna's striking gold look further accentuates his larger-than-life persona, while the energetic and impactful music by Devi Sri Prasad adds intensity to the glimpse.

'King100' Release Date and Crew

The glimpse concludes with the reveal of the King100 title, locking in its official December release date. Closing on the celebratory message "Long Live The King," the glimpse delivers a fitting birthday tribute to Nagarjuna Akkineni and his monumental 100th film milestone.

'King100' is written and directed by R.A. Karthik and produced by Annapurna Studios. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Raja Mahadhevan, production design by Sathees Kumar N, and editing by Navin Nooli. The film will hit theatres on December 24, 2026. (ANI)