New character posters for 'Drishyam The Conclusion' are out, featuring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are the new additions to the cast. The final chapter is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

The makers of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam The Conclusion' has unveiled brand new character posters, bringing audiences face to face with the key players who will shape the final chapter. At the centre of it all is Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, reprising one of his most iconic roles, alongside Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar.

The family that has stood together through every investigation and every question now finds itself under scrutiny once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Studio18 (@starstudio18)

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Meet the Cast of 'Drishyam The Conclusion'

Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh, whose relentless pursuit of justice now takes a deeply personal turn as she seeks revenge for the loss of her son, while Rajat Kapoor returns as Mahesh Deshmukh, a father still carrying the weight of a loss that changed his family forever.

Expanding the world of 'Drishyam' further, Jaideep Ahlawat makes his entry into the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar - SP, Crime Branch, bringing a formidable new presence into Vijay Salgaonkar's story. Prakash Raj also joins as Lawyer Indrajith Shetty, adding another powerful dimension to the forces surrounding Vijay and his family.

Also, returning to the 'Drishyam' world are Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.

The Final Chapter's Story and Direction

Writer and director Abhishek Pathak is all set to take 'Drishyam The Conclusion' forward, where the second part ends with a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay, building towards a grand finale that brings the characters, conflicts and unanswered questions of the franchise together.

A teaser which was previously released had already given fans a glimpse into Vijay's state of mind. In the teaser, Ajay's character spoke about how people have given him different names over the years but said that his family remains his truth and his right.

Release Date and Production Details

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam The Conclusion' is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.