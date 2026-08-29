Akanksha Chamola revealed that her estranged husband, Gaurav Khanna, accepted her bisexuality and questioned why society still struggles to accept it.

Akanksha Chamola turned out to be one of the most-talked-about contestants in Lock Upp: Season 2. She not only revealed that her marriage was falling apart with Gaurav Khanna but also eventually opened up about her bisexuality when her secrets were spilled by another contestant, Shreya Kalra. Now, she has revealed that her estranged husband Gaurav found her bisexuality ‘hot’. She had revealed on the show that she is bisexual and had a relationship with women before marriage.

Akanksha On Her Sexuality and Marriage

Talking to Mid-Day, Akanksha revealed that Gaurav knew about her sexuality before marriage and said, "I have very specifically mentioned that I was bisexual before I got married. My husband accepted that because he did find it to be a very hot thing. Guys find it very hot. I don't know why people can't accept that. The majority of men find it to be very hot."

She added, "I did not pull myself out of it. But I chose, as I said, I will not cheat on my husband. I have chosen to be with this one person. I will stick to that one person. And then after that, when I'm saying that I've reached a point where I'm asexual, there are many heterosexual females who turn asexual after a point of time. So what is a big deal when I'm saying that I was bisexual, then I got married, now I'm asexual?"

About Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola

Akanksha and Gaurav reportedly fell in love while shooting for a show. They tied the knot of love and togetherness on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur. The wedding was attended by family, friends, and several television industry colleagues.