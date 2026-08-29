Actress Sreekala Sasidharan, who became a household name with the serial 'Ente Manasaputhri', has opened up about her struggle with depression after her mother passed away. She revealed that the loss left her feeling completely alone and empty.

Sreekala Sasidharan is a favourite star for anyone who watches serials. But more than Sreekala, fans know her as Sophie. Even today, fans remember her as the innocent Sophie from the Asianet serial 'Ente Manasaputhri'. Besides 'Ente Manasaputhri', she has also acted in serials like 'Kayamkulam Kochunni', 'Amma Manassu', and 'Valsalyam', and in the Malayalam film 'Ennittum'. In a new interview, Sreekala spoke about going through a phase of depression.

"It was after my mother's passing that I fell into that state of depression. After she died, my son and I became completely isolated in our Thiruvananthapuram home. This was when I was acting in the serial 'Swami Ayyappan'. The shooting was only for a few days a month. On those days, my husband Vipin's parents had to come from Kannur to look after my son. I felt bad troubling them at their age, so I started taking my son to the location with me. I used to give my dates based on his school holidays. On days when there was no shooting, I would be completely alone at home after my son went to school. That loneliness really started to haunt me," she said.

"I would feel like crying for no reason at all. Many times, I even thought, 'What's the point of living without my mother?' I couldn't open up to anyone else the way I could with my mom. When she was suddenly gone, it felt like a part of me was paralysed. I held on only for the sake of my son and Vipin. I had all the comforts around me, but there was this emptiness, a feeling that I had nothing. I couldn't explain it to anyone. Finally, when I was completely drained mentally, I told Vipin everything. That's when I took a break from acting," Sreekala said in an interview with Vanitha.