Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, husband of actress Aruna Irani, passed away at 77. A prayer meet was held, which saw Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Asha Parekh, and Anil Kapoor in attendance to offer their condolences.

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away at the age of 77 after suffering a heart attack at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 25. A prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Saturday in remembrance of the late filmmaker. His wife, veteran actress Aruna Irani, was seen getting emotional as she arrived at the gathering, while Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, along with veteran actress Asha Parekh, Poonam Dhillon and Mumtaz, also arrived to offer their condolences.

Bollywood Celebs Attend Prayer Meet

Katrina shares a close bond with the late filmmaker Kuku Kohli's family, especially due to her friendship with his daughter, Karishma Kohli The prayer meet was held at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala Complex, Mumbai.

Veteran actors Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Kiran Kumar, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Chunky Panday, and Boney Kapoor were among the other film personalities who attended the gathering.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee also arrived at the prayer meet, along with lyricist Sameer Anjaan and music composer Roopkumar Rathod.

Actor Sunny Kaushal was also spotted arriving at the venue to pay his respects to the late filmmaker. Vihaan Samat was seen arriving at the prayer meet as members of the film fraternity came together to remember Kuku Kohli. Poonam Sinha and comedian Ahsaan Qureshi were also spotted at the gathering, along with several other celebrities from the film industry.

Kuku Kohli's Film Legacy

Kohli made his directorial debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante', which also featured Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani and Jagdeep. The film's success launched Ajay Devgn's acting career. He went on to direct films including 'Suhaag' in 1994, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. His other directorial projects included 'Haqeeqat', 'Zulmi', 'Anari No. 1' and 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa'.

Kohli's last directorial venture was 'Woh Tera Naam Tha', which was released in 2004. He is survived by his wife Aruna Irani and two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli. (ANI)