Bhojpuri VIRAL video: Actor Khesari Lal, Kajal Raghwani's SEXY dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH)

Superstar of Bhojpuri cinema Khesari Lal Yadav is often in the news for his songs and videos. On social media, all of his songs—both old and new—go viral.



The Bhojpuri song "Jable Jagle Bani," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is becoming popular on social media once more and is generating buzz. (WATCH VIDEO)



Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav have set the Internet on fire, especially YouTube. More than 75 million people have listened to this song online. And this song has received 274K positive ratings.



In the video, Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen having a very passionate kiss. They both show off their sexy dancing moves.

The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans. They have a sizable fan base.

In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.

The song is from the popular film Sangharsh, directed By Parag Patil and produced by Ratnakar Kumar.