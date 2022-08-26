Bhojpuri VIRAL video: Actor Khesari Lal, Kajal Raghwani's SEXY dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Bhojpuri song "Jable Jagle Bani," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is becoming popular on social media and generating buzz.

    Superstar of Bhojpuri cinema Khesari Lal Yadav is often in the news for his songs and videos. On social media, all of his songs—both old and new—go viral. 
     

    The Bhojpuri song "Jable Jagle Bani," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is becoming popular on social media once more and is generating buzz. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav have set the Internet on fire, especially YouTube. More than 75 million people have listened to this song online. And this song has received 274K positive ratings. 
     

    In the video, Kajal and Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen having a very passionate kiss. They both show off their sexy dancing moves.

    The duo is regarded as one of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular by non-fans. They have a sizable fan base. Also Read: Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali, gets TROLLED; netizens call her ‘MMS girl’

    In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Fans enjoy seeing Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. Also Read: WATCH: Nora Fatehi donned white crop top with blue denims

    The song is from the popular film Sangharsh, directed By Parag Patil and produced by Ratnakar Kumar.  Also Read: Malaika Arora looks stunning in fringes; 48-year-old diva gets a new look (PICTURES)

    Bhojpuri song Jable Jagle Bani was sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Hunny B and written by Pyarelal Yadav. The music was given by Madhukar Anand. 
     

