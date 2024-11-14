Salman Khan receives legal notice as 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' lands in trouble; know details

Salman Khan's team has responded to the allegations that 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix has made statements about Rabindranath Tagore, resulting in the actor receiving a legal letter.

The Great Indian Kapil comedy, a Netflix comedy hosted by Kapil Sharma, faces legal action amid charges that it disrespects Rabindranath Tagore's legacy. According to reports, Salman Khan's production company, SKTV, has also received a legal warning due to its suspected involvement in the show. However, Salman Khan's team has denied these allegations, publishing a statement clarifying their non-involvement.

The Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation issued the notification. It was sent on Dr. Mondal's behalf and represented by Nripendra Krishna Roy, a legal advisor. The letter states that The Great Indian Kapil Show denigrates Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's legacy and may violate cultural and religious sensibilities.

“Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix,” the statement by Salman Khan's team read.

The Great Indian Kapil Show stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is presently filming his forthcoming film Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. AR Murugadoss directed the film, which is set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025.

Latest Videos