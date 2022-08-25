Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali, gets TROLLED; netizens call her ‘MMS girl’

    ‘Kachha Badam’ fame Anjali Arora visited the Haji Ali shrine in Mumbai on Thursday. Soon after a video of the actor visiting the religious shrine made its way to the net, social media users trolled her calling her several things including ‘MMS girl’.

    Social media sensation Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with the ‘Kachaa Badam’ song, is often in discussion about her photos and videos. She remains in the headlines for some reason or the other. Recently, an alleged MMS video had gone viral on the net after which it was claimed that the woman in the video was Anjali. However, she rejected it all saying they were nothing but rumours. While the MMS rumours are far from being forgotten from the people’s memory, Anjali has once again been making rounds on social media as several users trolled her on Thursday.

    Anjali Arora, on Thursday, visited the famous Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai’s Worli area. The video of Anjali’s visit was shared by one paparazzo on his Instagram, handle. After taking a look at the video, several social media users started to troll Anjali for her visit.

    Social media users have constantly been commenting on the video of Anjali Arora’s visit to Haji Ali Dargah. Trolling Anjali for her visit, one of the users wrote, “Ab Sansakari ban kar fayda (What’s the point being cultured now)?”

    Another user took a jibe at Anjali Arora by commenting on a Hindi proverb – “Sau chuhe kha kar billi Haj ko chali”, which means that a person after deliberately inflicting damage or hurt to someone, decides to go on a pilgrimage.

    However, most of the comments that social media users made on the post were regarding the alleged viral MMS video of Anjali Arora. One of the users wrote “MMS girl” while commenting on the video. But there were also many fans of Anjali who supported her, showered love on her and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Anjali Arora, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

