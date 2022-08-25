Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali, gets TROLLED; netizens call her ‘MMS girl’

‘Kachha Badam’ fame Anjali Arora visited the Haji Ali shrine in Mumbai on Thursday. Soon after a video of the actor visiting the religious shrine made its way to the net, social media users trolled her calling her several things including ‘MMS girl’.

Image: Anjali Arora/Instagram

Social media sensation Anjali Arora, who rose to fame with the ‘Kachaa Badam’ song, is often in discussion about her photos and videos. She remains in the headlines for some reason or the other. Recently, an alleged MMS video had gone viral on the net after which it was claimed that the woman in the video was Anjali. However, she rejected it all saying they were nothing but rumours. While the MMS rumours are far from being forgotten from the people’s memory, Anjali has once again been making rounds on social media as several users trolled her on Thursday.

Anjali Arora, on Thursday, visited the famous Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai’s Worli area. The video of Anjali’s visit was shared by one paparazzo on his Instagram, handle. After taking a look at the video, several social media users started to troll Anjali for her visit. ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde sets fashion goals in white crop top, blue joggers

Social media users have constantly been commenting on the video of Anjali Arora’s visit to Haji Ali Dargah. Trolling Anjali for her visit, one of the users wrote, “Ab Sansakari ban kar fayda (What’s the point being cultured now)?” ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli’ OTT rights sold for THIS much

Another user took a jibe at Anjali Arora by commenting on a Hindi proverb – “Sau chuhe kha kar billi Haj ko chali”, which means that a person after deliberately inflicting damage or hurt to someone, decides to go on a pilgrimage.

