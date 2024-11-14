Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra falls apart emotionally, regrets not supporting friend [WATCH]

 In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Karan Veer Mehra breaks down emotionally, expressing regret for not standing up for his friend, Chum Darang, during a heated task.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra falls apart emotionally, regrets not supporting friend [WATCH]
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 8:29 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 8:29 AM IST

In an emotional turn of events on Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra is set to reveal a vulnerable side of himself as he breaks down in tears during an upcoming episode. The drama unfolds after a heated argument between Chum Darang and Chahat Pandey during the God Task, where Karan’s lack of support for his close friend Chum becomes a point of contention.

During the task, Chum and Chahat clashed, but Karan, who shares a close bond with Chum, did not intervene or defend her. This leads to growing tension between the two, and in tomorrow’s episode, Chum confronts Karan about his inaction. She expresses her hurt, telling him that she finds it difficult to trust him because his words don’t align with his actions. Chum’s candid remarks leave Karan questioning his own values.

Later, in a heartfelt conversation with fellow contestant Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan opens up about his feelings of regret and guilt. The 45-year-old actor admits that he feels ashamed for not being there for his friend when she needed him the most. With a sense of self-doubt, he says, "I am 45 years old, and I couldn’t even stand up for my friends. I don’t deserve friendship." Overcoming this emotion, Karan breaks down, struggling to cope with the realization that he has failed to live up to the expectations of loyalty and the support that friendships demand.

Karan’s emotional outpouring has left fans sympathizing with him, especially as the actor is frequently paired with Chum on the show. However, despite the growing connection between them, Chum has made it clear that she does not share any romantic feelings for him, adding an extra layer of complexity to their relationship.

As the episode airs, Karan’s vulnerable moment is expected to further fuel the ongoing drama and emotional dynamics in the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh gets death threat, Rs 50 lakh ransom demanded

 

 

