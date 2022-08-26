Malaika Arora looks stunning in fringes; 48-year-old diva gets a new look (PICTURES)

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie. In the pictures, we can see her getting a new haircut.

Malaika Arora is one of the most attractive celebs working today. She is renowned for having a fit figure and a slender appearance. The actress also has a sense of style when dressing up. She is the pinnacle of style and never fails to astound admirers with her stunning appearance.



The timeless beauty understands how to pull off the right appearance in every situation, whether it's at the gym or on the red carpet in a haute couture gown.

The 48-year-old actress also has a sizable fan base on social media. Malaika likes to keep it real on social media, posting everything from loved-up pictures with friends and family to her stunning photo sessions and fitness videos.



Following the trend, the actress recently uploaded a mirror image on her Instagram story. In contrast, she is fully dressed and wearing fringes in the second picture. Well, Malaika's personality does go well with the bangs.



Malaika once referred to her reputation as having been "sexy" for years. She responded, "My gosh, I really clung to that tag! I won't be releasing any time soon. It's like if you hold onto a title, crown, or other honour you bestow on someone forever. I think I've just held onto this tag for now. I've always said it, I said it then, and I still say it today. I know it seems cliche, but I've always maintained that I'd like to be recognised as sexy and spicy than as plain and thandi (bland). I've always been recognised that way because I prefer it.



Malaika added, "I'm a very feisty person by nature, so honestly, it's not a conscious thing. Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am."

Talking about her relationship, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a long and their romance is still going strong. In 2019, the couple made their relationship official.

