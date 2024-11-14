Wednesday Season 2: 'Joker: Folie a Deux' star Lady Gaga joins Jenna Ortega

Lady Gaga will appear as a guest in Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2. Details about her character have been kept under wraps.

Lady Gaga, a singer and actor, has joined Wednesday Season 2. While the specifics of her participation are unknown, Variety has revealed that there will be a cameo in the highly anticipated second season of the Netflix series. It's currently being filmed in Ireland.

Gaga's appearance on the popular show follows the viral resurrection of her 2011 single Bloody Mary on TikTok, which was coupled with Jenna Ortega's viral dance from the Netflix series. The singer embraced the trend by posting her own TikTok video.

Lady Gaga's latest acting project follows her appearance in Joker: Folie a Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'A Star Is Born' alongside Bradley Cooper.

Jenna Ortega told Variety that she was convinced that Netflix would love to have Gaga appear in the new season, particularly following the famous TikTok dance video.

Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams in Season 2, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo have been promoted to series regulars.

Meanwhile, Gaga is working on her eighth solo pop album, slated to be released in February 2025. Following two Grammy nominations for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on Die With a Smile earlier this month, she recently released a live version of Disease called The Antidote Edition and an instrumental version of the song.

