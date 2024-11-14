Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Bigg Boss 18 makers have reportedly approached the Kardashian sisters - Kim, Kylie, and Kendall - to add a touch of glamour to the show. If the deal is finalized, the trio might enter the Bigg Boss house this December.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Explosive news is emerging regarding Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 18. Reports suggest that if the makers' approach is successful, the Bigg Boss house is about to witness an overload of glamour and hotness. According to reports, the makers have approached three international celebrities to stir things up in the house. The Kardashian Sisters—Kim, Kylie, and Kendall—are the famous individuals in question. If the deal is finalized, the three might move into the Bigg Boss house in December.
 

article_image2

Big Drama in Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss is known for its drama, but this season we want to add some true glamour, according to a source connected to Bigg Boss 18. The goal of this is to potentially introduce the Kardashians to the Indian audience while also adding a fresh perspective to the show. The Kardashian sisters are global celebrities in contemporary pop culture, well-known for their business, fashion, and reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. People's appearance and sense of style are quite popular. For the wedding of Anant, the son of Mukesh Ambani, Kim Kardashian traveled to India in July alongside her sister Khloe. There will be more international stars on Bigg Boss in the future.

article_image3

International Stars in Bigg Boss

Several international celebrities have made appearances on Bigg Boss over the years. In season 2, British TV personality Jade Goody, known for her appearance on Big Brother alongside Shilpa Shetty, joined the show. Pamela Anderson also made a brief but unforgettable cameo in season 4. Sunny Leone's entry in season 5 created a stir in the entire house. If the Kardashian Sisters agree to join the show, it could be the most high-profile international entry in Bigg Boss so far. Their arrival will raise the level of intrigue and celebrity appeal in the Bigg Boss house and entertain the audience immensely.

article_image4

What's happening in Bigg Boss 18

Currently, Vivian Dsena, Karanvir Bohra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahatt Khanna, Rajat Dahiya, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Isha Singh, Elvish Yadav, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor, and Digvijay Singh Rathi are in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dahiya, Digvijay Singh Rathi, Karanvir Bohra, Kashish Kapoor, and Chum Darang have been nominated for eviction this week. Recently, Sara Arfeen Khan was evicted.


 

