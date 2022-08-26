Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Nora Fatehi donned white crop top with blue denims; netizens trolled her for her walk

    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi once again get trolled for her walk. One netizens ask ‘Ye kabhi seedhe kyun nahi chal sakti’ 
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi was once again cruelly mocked for her walk. The online community became quite rude, asking why she couldn't walk straight and making fun of her. (Watch Video)

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi was dragged into Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case once more as internet users made fun of her for driving the same car the conman gave her. 

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    One netizen slammed her walk and commented, “Ye kbhi sidha kyo nhi chalti.” Another troll said, “Chandrashekhar Ne gift Ki Hai.”One comment read, “Sukesh wala car hai.”

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    However, Nora Fatehi looked stunning in her casual attire, and her admirers praised her for consistently outdoing herself. The dancer looked stylish in a white crop top and blue denim. She complimented her look with chic black sunglasses and an orange Hermès. Birkin bags.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In the pictures, which went viral, Nora Fatehi could be seen coming out of her expensive white car. Before entering the office, she posed for the shutterbugs. Also Read: Pooja Hegde sets fashion goals in white crop top, blue joggers

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nora shot to fame with her amazing music video, Dirty little secret, and needless to say her sassy groovy moves in the video got us all wowed with time. Also Read: Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali, gets TROLLED; netizens call her ‘MMS girl’

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Apart from that, the actress was also spotted as one of the judges in a dance reality show, Dance Deewane.

