Last Supermoon of 2024: When to watch beaver moon in India? CHECK

The last supermoon of 2024 will be visible on November 15. This moon is also known as Beaver Moon. 

Beaver Moon

The "Beaver Moon" name comes from North American traditions, marking the time when beavers prepare for winter. It is also known as the Frost Moon and Snow Moon.

The Fourth Supermoon

This is also the fourth supermoon of 2024.

Previous Supermoons

Previous supermoons occurred in August, September, and October.

Indian Time

The supermoon will be fully visible in India at 2:58 AM on November 16th.

Intense Brightness

During the supermoon, the moon will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter.

