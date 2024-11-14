Last Supermoon of 2024: When to watch beaver moon in India? CHECK

India News
The last supermoon of 2024 will be visible on November 15. This moon is also known as Beaver Moon.
The "Beaver Moon" name comes from North American traditions, marking the time when beavers prepare for winter. It is also known as the Frost Moon and Snow Moon.
This is also the fourth supermoon of 2024.
Previous supermoons occurred in August, September, and October.
The supermoon will be fully visible in India at 2:58 AM on November 16th.
During the supermoon, the moon will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter.