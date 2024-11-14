Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

Suriya's 'Kanguva,' directed by Siruthai Siva, has been released worldwide and is receiving a positive response from fans. In this compilation, we'll look at 5 reasons why you should definitely watch this movie.

Kanguva

'Kanguva,' starring Suriya, has released amidst huge expectations. Made in Tamil, this pan-Indian film has also been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. With pre-bookings of around Rs 20 crores, the film is expected to collect Rs 100-150 crores globally on its first day. In this article, we'll explore 5 reasons why fans should definitely watch this film, a product of the film crew's 1000-day effort.

Suriya's Performance

Suriya, a star and box office king in Tamil cinema, is known for his dedication to his roles. In 'Kanguva,' which has been in production for the past 3 years, he has once again captivated audiences with his charismatic performance. Suriya's captivating performance is a must-watch.

Pan-India Release

1. Compared to Baahubali While many Tamil films have been released as pan-Indian projects, 'Kanguva' is being compared to 'Baahubali' in scale. Director Siruthai Siva has crafted each scene to appeal to a nationwide audience. With a cast including Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, this film truly lives up to its pan-Indian status.

Epic Historical Scenes

2. Historical scenes With Suriya portraying a warrior, 'Kanguva' features numerous historically significant scenes. The fight sequences, especially those involving Suriya and Bobby Deol, are said to be electrifying. Director Siva has showcased a level of grandeur never before seen in Tamil cinema. The scene where Suriya appears to fight a crocodile is generating significant buzz, making it a must-see theatrical experience.

Karthi's Cameo

3. Long-awaited collaboration The long-awaited collaboration between Suriya and his brother Karthi has finally happened in 'Kanguva.' Karthi makes a powerful cameo appearance in the climax, making the film a treat for both Suriya and Karthi fans.

Visuals and Music

4. Stunning visuals Two major strengths of 'Kanguva' are its visuals and music. The cinematography and impressive graphics create a stunning visual experience. 5. Grooving songs Devi Sri Prasad's BGM and the 'Fire' song are sure to get audiences grooving. The unique visuals and music make 'Kanguva' a must-see in theaters.

