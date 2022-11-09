Bhojpuri SEXY Video: Monalisa shows off her curves in BOLD cut-out dress, seduces Nirahua-WATCH
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks sexy and bold in her attire throughout this song Hili Palang Ke Playi from the film Raja Babu. The song also features Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua
Monalisa is the sexiest and bold actress in the Bhojpuri business. She is also a dancing queen. Bhojpuri songs occasionally get big on YouTube and other media.
The popular Monalisa video is currently trending again. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)
A video of Monalisa and Nirahua making out while singing "Hili Palang Ke Playi" recently went viral.
With her killer dancing movements, Monalisa's bold and fiery persona always makes her followers scream, "ye dil mangey more."
The vocalists Kalpana and Chhote Baba sang this song for the movie Raja Babu. There have been 12,486,367 views of this song so far.
The followers of Monalisa are frequently won over by her daring performances. Throughout this song, Monalisa exudes a strong and stunning appearance through her dress.