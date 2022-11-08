Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa's SEXY Bhojpuri video: Actress and Pawan Singh's BOLD rain dance in 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' is a HIT

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa and Pawan Singh's song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' from Ziddi Aashiq goes viral on social media and YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For the last few months, TV and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is quite active on social media. In addition to her followers on social media, the actress has millions of YouTube subscribers who like her images and videos.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's YouTube tracks have a sizable following base. Online trends include a song with Monalisa and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The romantic chemistry between Monalisa and Pawan Singh is evident in the lyrics to the song, "Jag Hai Pa Jata." This song is receiving a lot of likes on YouTube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song has received 75 million views on YouTube so far. The song, music video, or movie might be started just with the pair. The supporters of this duo like seeing them together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The majority of Bhojpuri performers are fans of them. The videos are worth viewing because of the two's incredible connection.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The viewers of Bhojpuri films adore Monalisa and Pawan Singh, and they enjoy them very much. Monalisa and Pawan Singh have shared the screen in several movies. Muai Dihala Rajaji is very well-liked on YouTube. This song, which is 8 years old, has made a huge comeback. 
     

