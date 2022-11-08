Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri sexy video, photos: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's romantic bedroom song ‘Adhaai Baje’ is a must WATCH

    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    Watch the video to see what happens when Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani gets drunk in the bedroom and drives Khesari Lal insane.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Superstar of the Bhojpuri industry is Khesari Lal Yadav. His music and videos continue to keep him in the spotlight. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His music is attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing about the Bhojpuri song "Adhaai Baje," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 28 million views of this song. And viewers are reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. This couple's fans like seeing them together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Speaking of Kajal Raghwani, she is now ranked among the top actresses in the Bhojpuri film business. Fans adore Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal and her daring on-screen appearances in movies.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In 2011's Sugna movie, Kajal Raghwani made her debut in the Bhojpuri language. The actress now has a sizable social media fan base.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh; written by Pyarelal Yadav (Kavi).The music is given by Om Jha. The song is from one of the hits Bhojpuri films called BALAM JI LOVE YOU.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement drb

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

    Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details RBA

    Post MeToo Allegations, Nana Patekar to make debut in web series; read details

    Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane drb

    Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane

    Ram Charan Jr NTR RRR earns 185m yen in just 17 days in Japanese box office making India Proud RBA

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR earns 185M¥ in just 17 days in Japanese box office, making India Proud

    After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter RBA

    (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav playing beautifully through that middle to late stage - Matthew Hayden-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Suryakumar playing beautifully through that middle to late stage' - Hayden

    Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones report gcw

    Samsung likely to add THIS Apple iPhone feature to Galaxy smartphones

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Ronaldo pleased with Brazil's squad? Legend names one player who deserved spot snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Is Ronaldo pleased with Brazil's squad? Legend names one player who deserved spot

    Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea AJR

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon