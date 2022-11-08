Bhojpuri sexy video, photos: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's romantic bedroom song ‘Adhaai Baje’ is a must WATCH
Watch the video to see what happens when Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani gets drunk in the bedroom and drives Khesari Lal insane.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The Superstar of the Bhojpuri industry is Khesari Lal Yadav. His music and videos continue to keep him in the spotlight. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.
His music is attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing about the Bhojpuri song "Adhaai Baje," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 28 million views of this song. And viewers are reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.
There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. This couple's fans like seeing them together.
They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.
Speaking of Kajal Raghwani, she is now ranked among the top actresses in the Bhojpuri film business. Fans adore Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal and her daring on-screen appearances in movies.
In 2011's Sugna movie, Kajal Raghwani made her debut in the Bhojpuri language. The actress now has a sizable social media fan base.
The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh; written by Pyarelal Yadav (Kavi).The music is given by Om Jha. The song is from one of the hits Bhojpuri films called BALAM JI LOVE YOU.