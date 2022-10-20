Bhojpuri actress Monalisa flaunts her cleavage in sports bra at gym; her dance moves are making fans go crazy

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Monalisa is one of the boldest and most beautiful actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. Her exquisite fashion sense keeps her in the spotlight. She is a frequent user of social media. 

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa will soon be seen in the bold web series ‘Ratri Ke Tari 2’. She remains in the limelight because of her incredible sense of style and bold photos.
     

    She uses social media frequently, and her post gets viral whenever she shares some content. Monalisa undoubtedly has a significant social media fan base. Her admirers like the bold images and videos she provides every day. Her old tune is reviving in the meanwhile. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Actor Monalisa needs no introduction. From television to Bhojpuri cinema and the Hindi film industry, Monalisa has gained popularity with her work among her fans.

    Although she has been a part of several South and Hindi films, she rose to fame with the television serial ‘Nazar’ and its sequel. The Bhojpuri actor keeps her fans updated with everything little happening in her life.

    This song 'Karta Hai Katal' from the Bhojpuri film Gharwali Baharwali received 3,430,428 views and 9.9k likes on YouTube. The song is sung by Mamta Rauat and Chhote Baba. Written by Bibhakar Pandey and music was given by Chhote Baba.

    The song highlights Monalisa's bold dance moves and gym wear appearance. The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen's dance movements. There are several fan comments on this video. Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif scared of ghosts? Does she believe in spirits? Here's what we know

    Meanwhile, Monalisa will be next seen in the web series ‘Ratri Ke Yatri’ Season 2, a teaser posted by her on social media recently. She will be seen in one of the five stories pictured inside a red-light area; her character and story are considered one of the boldest roles she has played so far.  Also Read: SEXY, BOLD pictures: Did model Padma Lakshmi pose NAKED for her latest Instagram post?

