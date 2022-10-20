Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY, BOLD pictures: Did model Padma Lakshmi pose NAKED for her latest Instagram post? Check this out

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    Does Padma Lakshmi go NUDE?: One photo of American model Padma Lakshmi goes viral where she is seen posing in a copper bathtub. Many fans believed that the model was nude while posing in the bathtub.

    Padma Lakshmi, an American novelist and model of Indian descent, is well-known for her distinctive online persona. The television personality keeps her devoted fans and followers captivated and delighted, whether by dropping her oh-so-hot images or offering a glimpse of her happy moments.
     

    In keeping with her trend of sharing sultry photos from the copper bathtub, Padma's sexy photos frequently go viral online. Many admirers thought she was nude as she expertly and stylishly posed in the bathtub.

    Padma Lakshmi posted a snapshot of herself lying in a copper bathtub flaunting her cleavage and toned legs on her Instagram account. She was posing for this provocative candid photo with her eyes closed, which has gone viral online. Needless to say, Padma in this sizzling image makes it hard to look away. The model commented on the post by writing, "Three years ago today."
     

    Fans and internet users swarmed to the comments section to laud Padma as soon as the model published her photo. Can I join you in the bath? one person even asked in jest. "How do you grow attractive with age?" asked another. "You are endowed with a lovely body," one of the admirers said.
     

    On the professional front, Padma Lakshmi has been the presenter of Bravo's Top Chef since 2006, which is well-known. She received a nomination for an Outstanding Reality Host Primetime Emmy. Also Read: Did Urvashi Rautela say ‘I love you’ to Rishabh Pant? Actor clarifies on the viral video

    The critically praised programme "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi," which examined the cuisine and cultures of immigrant and indigenous communities across America, was also produced and hosted by Lakshmi. Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif scared of ghosts? Does she believe in spirits? Here's what we know

