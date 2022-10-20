SEXY, BOLD pictures: Did model Padma Lakshmi pose NAKED for her latest Instagram post? Check this out

Does Padma Lakshmi go NUDE?: One photo of American model Padma Lakshmi goes viral where she is seen posing in a copper bathtub. Many fans believed that the model was nude while posing in the bathtub.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Padma Lakshmi, an American novelist and model of Indian descent, is well-known for her distinctive online persona. The television personality keeps her devoted fans and followers captivated and delighted, whether by dropping her oh-so-hot images or offering a glimpse of her happy moments.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In keeping with her trend of sharing sultry photos from the copper bathtub, Padma's sexy photos frequently go viral online. Many admirers thought she was nude as she expertly and stylishly posed in the bathtub.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Padma Lakshmi posted a snapshot of herself lying in a copper bathtub flaunting her cleavage and toned legs on her Instagram account. She was posing for this provocative candid photo with her eyes closed, which has gone viral online. Needless to say, Padma in this sizzling image makes it hard to look away. The model commented on the post by writing, "Three years ago today."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Fans and internet users swarmed to the comments section to laud Padma as soon as the model published her photo. Can I join you in the bath? one person even asked in jest. "How do you grow attractive with age?" asked another. "You are endowed with a lovely body," one of the admirers said.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On the professional front, Padma Lakshmi has been the presenter of Bravo's Top Chef since 2006, which is well-known. She received a nomination for an Outstanding Reality Host Primetime Emmy. Also Read: Did Urvashi Rautela say ‘I love you’ to Rishabh Pant? Actor clarifies on the viral video

Photo Courtesy: Instagram