South Korea's Suneung: Flights halt take offs for this Exam; Know why

The suneung is considered one of the world's most challenging exams, impacting students' careers, university admissions, and social status.
Held annually in November, the suneung gives students a single opportunity to pass.
The eight-hour suneung covers Korean, Math, English, Korean History, and an elective subject.
During the English listening section, the nation falls silent, with flights halted to minimize disruption.
Subjects are allocated 80-107 minutes, with short 20-minute breaks and a 50-minute lunch.
Students take numerous mock tests to prepare, simulating the exam environment.
Traffic control, delayed business openings, and even stock market delays accommodate the exam.
Students prioritize nutritious, light meals for sustained energy and concentration.
Suneung impacts university admission, career prospects, job opportunities, and social standing.