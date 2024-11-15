World News

South Korea's Suneung: Flights halt take offs for this Exam; Know why

The World's Toughest Exam?

The suneung is considered one of the world's most challenging exams, impacting students' careers, university admissions, and social status.

One Chance, One Exam, One Year

Held annually in November, the suneung gives students a single opportunity to pass.

Eight Hours, Five Subjects: The Suneung

The eight-hour suneung covers Korean, Math, English, Korean History, and an elective subject.

Silence for Suneung: Even Flights are Grounded

During the English listening section, the nation falls silent, with flights halted to minimize disruption.

Short Breaks, High Pressure: The Suneung Format

Subjects are allocated 80-107 minutes, with short 20-minute breaks and a 50-minute lunch.

Mock Exams and Preparation for Suneung

Students take numerous mock tests to prepare, simulating the exam environment.

Suneung Day: A National Routine Change

Traffic control, delayed business openings, and even stock market delays accommodate the exam.

Suneung Diet: Fueling Focus and Performance

Students prioritize nutritious, light meals for sustained energy and concentration.

Suneung Success: A Gateway to the Future

Suneung impacts university admission, career prospects, job opportunities, and social standing.

