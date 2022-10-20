Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Katrina Kaif scared of ghosts? Does she believe in spirits? Here's what we know

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif will next be seen in a horror comedy Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Recently in an interview, she talked about ghosts and spirits- read on
     

    Soon, Katrina Kaif will appear in the film Phone Bhoot. She appears in this comedy-horror movie alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie's trailer has drawn various responses, and the performers are now doing all their power to promote the movie.

    By sharing beautiful information about the movie, her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, and other topics, Katrina Kaif is stirring up as much controversy as possible. She discussed if she believed in ghosts in a recent interview.

    Is Katrina Kaif frightened of ghosts?
    If she believes in ghosts or not, Katrina Kaif was questioned about it in an interview with TOI. She claimed that one cannot deny the existence of other dimensions, and one cannot predict how they will manifest. She continued by saying that she can't fall asleep if she watches anything spooky at night.

    She has nightmares. The actress also spoke of a time when she was unable to fall asleep without a nightlight or TV on. She said, "I have to watch pleasant, cheerful, bubbly films and be careful with myself. Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy as well as a horror movie. It takes all the clichés and turns them into a comedy. That’s the kind of humor I enjoy."

    Katrina Kaif also talked about her husband Vicky Kaushal
    Katrina Kaif previously spoke about Vicky Kaushal's initial impression of him when she saw him in the Manmarziyaan teaser. She was awestruck by his undeveloped potential. Also Read: Who was Noti Binodini aka Binodini Das? Kangana Ranaut to play Bengali theatre star 

    Katrina Kaif last appeared alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi before Phone Bhoot. The movie was a huge success at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether Phone Bhoot does well at the box office. Also Read: Paris Hilton arrives in India; clicks selfies with fans

