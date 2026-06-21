Confirming his wedding date, Aamir Khan said he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5. The actor mentioned that the ceremony will be a private and simple affair. In a chat with Deccan Chronicle, Aamir said, “It will be a very simple registered marriage at home. Only family members and very close friends will be there. We both want to keep it very simple.”

There is currently no official information about the guest list. It remains to be seen if Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir’s other close friends from the film industry will attend the ceremony.