Aamir Khan To Marry Gauri Spratt On July 5 - Here’s All About His Third Wedding
Aamir Khan has confirmed his upcoming wedding with Gauri Spratt on July 5. The actor has chosen a simple private ceremony at home, while details about his third marriage and Gauri’s life are grabbing attention.
Aamir Khan Wedding Details
Aamir Khan is once again in the headlines for his personal life. The actor has confirmed that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. This will be the 61-year-old actor’s third marriage. However, instead of a grand celebration, the couple has decided to have a simple registered marriage at home. The actor said that he and Gauri are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Meanwhile, fans are curious to know more about Aamir Khan’s third wife-to-be, Gauri Spratt.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding on July 5
Confirming his wedding date, Aamir Khan said he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5. The actor mentioned that the ceremony will be a private and simple affair. In a chat with Deccan Chronicle, Aamir said, “It will be a very simple registered marriage at home. Only family members and very close friends will be there. We both want to keep it very simple.”
There is currently no official information about the guest list. It remains to be seen if Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir’s other close friends from the film industry will attend the ceremony.
Aamir-Gauri ready to take their relationship to the next level
Aamir first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday, making their relationship public. Talking about his decision to get married, Aamir said, “Yes, it’s true. We both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level.”
He added, “I am completely satisfied. Gauri and I are very serious about each other and share a strong commitment. We are together like life partners. In my heart, I already feel married to her.”
Who is Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan’s wife-to-be?
Gauri Spratt is from Bengaluru and works in the wellness and beauty industry. She is the granddaughter of Philip Spratt, who was born in Britain and came to India in the 1920s. He later became involved in India’s independence movement.
Gauri has been married before and also has a seven-year-old son, Quinn.
Aamir Khan’s previous two marriages and children
This will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple later separated but are reportedly on good terms.
After that, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao. After 16 years together, they decided to part ways. However, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.
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