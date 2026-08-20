Sonam Kapoor celebrates her elder son Vayu's birthday by sharing a picture of a clay solar system he seemingly made. Grandfather Anil Kapoor also extended his wishes to his grandson with heartwarming pictures, writing, 'Happy birthday champ!'

Actor Sonam Kapoor is celebrating a special day, marking her elder son, Vayu's birthday on Thursday. Sonam shared a special picture of a solar system, seemingly made by Vayu with clay as it was named "The Vayu System."

She captioned the post with a sweet wish and added, "A very Happy Birthday to Vayu!" On the other hand, Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor also wished his grandson, sharing heartwarming pictures of the little one. "Happy birthday champ!" he wrote.

Sonam and Anand's Journey

Sonam and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Sonam had revealed her second pregnancy in November 2025, welcoming second son, Rudralokh in March this year.

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On the work front

On the work front, Sonam has won hearts with films like 'Neerja,' 'Raanjhanaa,' 'Veere Di Wedding,' and 'Delhi 6.' After the birth of her son, she took a break from films to spend time with her family.

She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller 'Blind,' directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.