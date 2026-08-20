Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has set a new record, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever with USD 1.352 billion worldwide. The epic, starring Matt Damon, surpassed 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and is also Nolan's highest-grossing film.

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster epic film 'The Odyssey' has drawn in another record in its celebrated box office journey. As per Variety, the film has officially become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time with USD 1.352 billion worldwide. With this, it has overtaken the benchmark set by 2024's 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' which collected USD 1.338 billion.

A Box Office Triumph

'The Odyssey', opened in theatres on July 17 and collected a mighty USD 123 million in its domestic debut. Since then, the epic has earned USD 516 million domestically and USD 835 million internationally.

Ryan Reynolds Congratulates

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the milestone on social media and wrote, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car." Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car. pic.twitter.com/s7QzTza21l — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 19, 2026

Breaking More Records

This came days after 'The Odyssey' became the highest-grossing film of Nolan's career. The film has also become the highest-grossing movie of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland's respective careers.

About the Epic Film

The film, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, follows King Odysseus' (Matt Damon) dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, including battles with mythical creatures, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie. (ANI)