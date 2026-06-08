Veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar has reacted to Aamir Khan’s reported wedding with Gauri Spratt, saying there is no age limit for marriage or companionship and praising his personal relationships.

Superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5, and the news has sparked widespread discussion on social media. While some users have questioned the actor’s decision to marry at 60, veteran actor Rakhee Gulzar has responded calmly to the ongoing chatter.

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In a recent interview with Variety India, Rakhee Gulzar spoke about Aamir Khan and described him as a sincere person. She said she is not closely aware of current film industry developments and has never worked with him, but praised the way he has maintained cordial relationships with his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

No age limit for companionship

Rakhee Gulzar also addressed the debate around age and marriage, stating that there is no fixed age for companionship or happiness. She questioned the criticism, saying, “What is wrong with marrying at 60?” She further pointed out her own experience, mentioning that she married filmmaker Gulzar at the age of 40, and emphasised that personal choices should be respected.

Aamir Khan confirms relationship details

Aamir Khan had earlier confirmed that his marriage with Gauri Spratt is scheduled for July 5. He described their relationship as a “natural progression” and said both are committed and at peace with each other. According to him, they already consider themselves emotionally married, and the ceremony is simply a formal step.

Reports suggest the wedding will be an intimate affair held at Aamir Khan’s residence. Close friends from the film industry, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are expected to attend depending on their availability.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met in early 2024 through a family connection. Gauri, who previously worked in Bengaluru’s salon industry, is now associated with Aamir Khan Productions. The couple made their relationship public during Aamir’s 60th birthday celebration.