On Lagaan's 25th anniversary, actor Daya Shankar Pandey, who played Goli, called Aamir Khan his 'Godbrother.' He expressed gratitude for Khan's support over the years, recalling how the superstar gave him roles when others wouldn't.

Daya Shankar Pandey Calls Aamir Khan His 'Godbrother'

It has been 25 years since the release of the iconic film Lagaan, yet it continues to remain deeply etched in the minds of audiences. Not just Aamir Khan's performance, but every character in the film has left a lasting impression that fans still remember fondly. One of the standout memorable roles was "Goli," portrayed by Daya Shankar Pandey. As the film recently completed its silver jubilee, Daya Shankar Pandey spoke to ANI, revisiting his fond memories of Lagaan and recalling the cherished moments he spent on set.

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Calling Aamir his "Godbrother", Daya said, "Many people speak of having a Godfather, but I consider him my 'Godbrother.' Beyond Lagaan, he gave me a significant opportunity in the film Ghulam, where I played the lead role. There was another film as well where I unfortunately couldn't be a part of, even though he had recommended me. He recommended me for 'Rangeela' as well. During those days, when very few producers or directors were willing to offer roles, he always stood by me and gave me opportunities when I needed them the most. "I am truly grateful to him, not only because he is a remarkable producer and actor, but also because he is an exceptional human being. I have shared a bond with him for the past 30-35 years, and even today, he carries the same warmth and affection that he did all those years ago. I believe that someone who never forgets their past and remains grounded is truly a great person," Daya Shankar expressed.

About the Iconic Film 'Lagaan'

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, 'Lagaan' was released in 2001 and went on to become one of India's most acclaimed films. Set during the British Raj in 1893, the story follows the residents of a drought-hit village who challenge British rulers to a game of cricket in a bid to escape crushing taxes. The film earned widespread acclaim both in India and internationally. It received an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category and won several honours, including National Film Awards.

Silver Jubilee Celebrations

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, 'Lagaan' returned to theatres for a special three-day re-release from June 12 to June 14. The milestone was also marked with a reunion hosted by Aamir Khan, which brought together several members of the original cast and crew, including Paul Blackthorne, Rajendranath Zutshi, Aditya Lakhia and Yashpal Sharma. (ANI)