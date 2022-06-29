Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    777 Charlie: Hindi remake of Rakshit Shetty film in the pipeline?

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    It is known that 777 Charlie's producers are negotiating with several Hindi film directors to purchase the Hindi remake rights to the movie for an absurd sum.

    Film and animal lovers have fallen in love with the daring comedy-drama 777 Charlie. The Kannada movie 777 Charlie is being praised everywhere. According to rumours, the movie is up for sale for a Hindi adaptation three weeks after it opens. Along with being released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, the movie was also dubbed and made available in Hindi.

    777 The first scene in Kiranraj K's film Charlie features a man who enjoys his solitude and routine life of working at home, going to the factory, and coming home again while smoking, drinking beer, and eating. This continues for a while until he meets a female dog who forever alters his viewpoint on life.
     

    He gives the dog the name Charlie, and through their mutual love and affection, he begins to learn new ways of living. Overall, the film does a good job of developing the characters, and it is clear to see how their relationship changed.
     

    The movie's lead character, Dharma, is portrayed by actor Rakshit Shetty. As a recluse and a pet owner, Rakshit has excelled. The film not only beautifully depicts the bond between a pet and its owner, but it also strongly encourages viewers to adopt pets. Also Read: How much remuneration Nayanthara is getting for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

    The daring comedy-drama film also has Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Danish Sait in significant roles in addition to Rakshit Shetty. Also Read: Month after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Bigg Boss' Manu Punjabi receives death threats

